The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 169.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 July 2022 16:25
Jakarta: Some 16,642 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 169,582,051, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 53,126,957 today, increasing by 70,195 in the past 24 hours.
 
Meanwhile, 21,952 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,966,816.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 3,393 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,138,346.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 2,427 to 5,952,981.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,859.

 
(WAH)
