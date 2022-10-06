Jokowi Inspects Ngurah Rai Forest Park in Bali

The place will be one of the locations that will be visited by the G20 Summit participants in November 2022.
"I see that everything is almost ready, thank God. We hope that later during the summit it will also go well and smoothly," said Jokowi at the Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest, Denpasar, Bali on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Jokowi admitted that he was surprised by the development of the Mangrove Forest
Park. The 7.23 hectare park is also equipped with a mangrove nursery area.
The development of the Mangrove Forest Park, Jokowi said, is a form of the Indonesian government's commitment to the environment. The government is committed to restoring mangroves and tropical rain forests.
According to Medcom.id, during the visit, Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster, and others.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?