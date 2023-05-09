English  
F-16 figther jet. Photo: AFP
F-16 figther jet. Photo: AFP

Indonesian Air Force Prepares F-16 Combat Aircraft for Securing ASEAN Summit

Faustinus Nua • 09 May 2023 14:18
Jakarta: The Indonesian Air Force (AU) is preparing a VVIP/VIP security operation in the airspace around Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). This is to ensure the security of ASEAN country leaders who will gather at the ASEAN Summit on 9-11 May 2023.
 
Head of the Indonesian Air Force Information Service (Kadispenau) Marsma TNI Indan Gilang Buldansyah, said, according to the orders of the TNI Commander, the Indonesian Air Force prepared a flight of F-16 fighter planes fighting the 14th Air Squadron (Skadud) Iswahjudi Air Force Base, Magetan.
 
"Air Squadron 14 was assigned as an ambush element under Operations Control (BKO) at TNI Headquarters which is part of the Task Force, led by Pangkoopsud II," said Indan, Monday, May 8, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Indang said that the elements of the F-16 ambush were divided into two home bases, namely El Tari Kupang Air Base by Squad 14, and Iswahjudi Magetan Air Base by Squad 3.
 
The flight of the F-16 Squadron 14 aircraft led by Squad 14 Commander Major Pilot Anwar Sovie, was tasked with carrying out Combat Air Patrol (CAP) in the Tambolaka area. The Sergap element will also work with Satrad 226 Buraen, Kupang, which will cover the south and east areas.
 
In addition to carrying out CAP, the 14th Squadron ambush element will carry out Quick Reaction Alert (QEA), namely the combat squadron's readiness to be airborne as soon as possible if there is an order to carry out a scramble in the El Tari Kupang air base area.
 
One F-16 Squadron 14 flight carried out the ferry from Iswahjudi air base, on May 9 2023, combining the implementation of air security operations in Tambolaka, before landing at El Tari Kupang air base.
 
The 42nd ASEAN Summit in 2023 will be held in Labuan Bajo, NTT, on 9-11 May 2023. A total of 8 state leaders, and one PM and Secretary General of ASEAN are scheduled to attend. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

