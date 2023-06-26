Becoming Host of the U-17 World Cup, President Asks for Thorough Preparation

"I have ordered the chairman of PSSI to really prepare properly," said Jokowi at the Palmerah Market, Central Jakarta, Monday, June 26, 2023.
The President considered that there was no need to make major preparations. Bearing in mind, his party had made preparations when it was appointed to host the U-20 World Cup.
"The venue is already there, we have repaired it yesterday," he explained.
Therefore, he made sure that the stadium that will be used as an U-17 match is ready for use. However, he still ordered all his staff to prepare carefully.
"Everything must be properly prepared," he explained.
The World Football Federation, FIFA officially appointed Indonesia as the host of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. The appointment of Indonesia as the host for the 2023 U-17 World Cup was determined through a joint decision at the FIFA Council meeting which was held at FIFA Headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland, Friday 23 June 2023 evening.
PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir was grateful after Indonesia was set to host the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
"I can only express my gratitude and Alhamdulillah because the FIFA Council made a joint decision to appoint Indonesia to host the U-17 World Cup this year," said Erick Thohir. (Kevin Schreiber)