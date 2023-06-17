Police: Crime Decreased by 9.31 Percent

"In general, the trend of disruption to security and order has decreased by 197 cases or 9.31 percent," said Public Relations Division of the National Police, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, in his statement, Friday, June 16, 2023.
Ramadhan detailed the number of security and order disturbances on Tuesday, 13 June 2023, totalling 2,117 incidents. On Wednesday, 14 June 2023, there were 1,920 incidents of disruption to the general public order and security.
There are five criminal cases that become police records. The five cases had the highest number of incidents. Namely, 199 cases of aggravated theft, 141 cases of narcotics, 83 cases of motor vehicle theft, 10 cases of gambling, and 23 cases of violent theft.
In addition, the police recorded the number of traffic accidents (accidents) on June 14, 2023. Accidents were then said to have decreased from June 13, 2023.
"On June 14 2023 there were 453 incidents, when compared to June 13 2023 there were 533 incidents, a decrease of 80 incidents or 15.01 percent," said Ramadhan.
Ramadhan said that in the case of 453 accidents on June 14, 2023, 35 people died. Then, 52 people were seriously injured, and 439 people were slightly injured.
"The material loss was IDR 869 million," said Ramadhan. (Kevin Schreiber)