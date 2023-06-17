English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Karo Penmas Divisi Humas Polri Brigjen Ahmad Ramadhan. Medcom.id/Siti Yona
Karo Penmas Divisi Humas Polri Brigjen Ahmad Ramadhan. Medcom.id/Siti Yona

Police: Crime Decreased by 9.31 Percent

Siti Yona Hukmana • 17 June 2023 00:49
Jakarta: The National Police recorded disturbances to public security and order on 13-14 June 2023. Crimes were said to have decreased by 9.31 percent.
 
"In general, the trend of disruption to security and order has decreased by 197 cases or 9.31 percent," said Public Relations Division of the National Police, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, in his statement, Friday, June 16, 2023.
 
Ramadhan detailed the number of security and order disturbances on Tuesday, 13 June 2023, totalling 2,117 incidents. On Wednesday, 14 June 2023, there were 1,920 incidents of disruption to the general public order and security.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


There are five criminal cases that become police records. The five cases had the highest number of incidents. Namely, 199 cases of aggravated theft, 141 cases of narcotics, 83 cases of motor vehicle theft, 10 cases of gambling, and 23 cases of violent theft.
 
In addition, the police recorded the number of traffic accidents (accidents) on June 14, 2023. Accidents were then said to have decreased from June 13, 2023.
 
"On June 14 2023 there were 453 incidents, when compared to June 13 2023 there were 533 incidents, a decrease of 80 incidents or 15.01 percent," said Ramadhan.
 
Ramadhan said that in the case of 453 accidents on June 14, 2023, 35 people died. Then, 52 people were seriously injured, and 439 people were slightly injured.
 
"The material loss was IDR 869 million," said Ramadhan. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Director of General Crimes (Dirtipidum) Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro (Second from left). Photo: Medcom.id

Victims of Myanmar TIP Promised to Be Marketing Paid Rp15 Million

Bharada E Tak Ditahan Tuai Tanda Tanya Publik

Bharada E Modifikasi Keterangan, IPW: Analisis kita Ada yang Dilindungi

BACA JUGA
Investigations at the Ministry of Agriculture Accused of Being Political Nature

Investigations at the Ministry of Agriculture Accused of Being Political Nature

English
Syahrul Yasin Limpo
Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Summoned Again by KPK June 19

Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Summoned Again by KPK June 19

English
Syahrul Yasin Limpo
Operating on Oil and Gas Fields in Algeria Pertamina Swallows USD800 Million

Operating on Oil and Gas Fields in Algeria Pertamina Swallows USD800 Million

English
Pertamina
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kalahkan Ganda Tiongkok, Pramudya/Yeremia Jumpa Lawan Berat di Semifinal
Olahraga

Kalahkan Ganda Tiongkok, Pramudya/Yeremia Jumpa Lawan Berat di Semifinal

Standarisasi Baterai Bisa Percepat Ekosistem Motor Listrik
Otomotif

Standarisasi Baterai Bisa Percepat Ekosistem Motor Listrik

Total 414 Tersangka TPPO Ditangkap
Nasional

Total 414 Tersangka TPPO Ditangkap

The Corrs Konser di Jakarta Oktober Mendatang, Ini Harga Tiketnya
Hiburan

The Corrs Konser di Jakarta Oktober Mendatang, Ini Harga Tiketnya

Mengenal RPJPN 2025-2045, yang Digadang Dapat Keluar dari <i>Middle Income Trap</i>
Ekonomi

Mengenal RPJPN 2025-2045, yang Digadang Dapat Keluar dari Middle Income Trap

Ukraina Dukung RUU AS Sita Aset Rusia sebagai Ganti Kerugian Perang
Internasional

Ukraina Dukung RUU AS Sita Aset Rusia sebagai Ganti Kerugian Perang

Seleksi Jalur Prestasi UI Dibuka, Cek Syarat dan Cara Daftarnya!
Pendidikan

Seleksi Jalur Prestasi UI Dibuka, Cek Syarat dan Cara Daftarnya!

Kini, Penjahat Siber Gunakan Modus Penawaran Liburan
Teknologi

Kini, Penjahat Siber Gunakan Modus Penawaran Liburan

Kendaraan Listrik dan Data Center Topang Pertumbuhan Kawasan Industri
Properti

Kendaraan Listrik dan Data Center Topang Pertumbuhan Kawasan Industri

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!