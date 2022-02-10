Indonesia to Order 42 Rafale Fighter Jets: French Defense Minister

Jakarta: French Defense Minister Florence Parly today revealed that the Indonesian government is planning to order 42 Dassault Rafale multirole aircraft.
"It's official: Indonesia orders 42 Rafale (aircraft)," the French Defense Minister wrote on her official twitter page today.
The French Defense Minister made the announcement during her two-day visit to Indonesia on January 9-10.
According to French Defense Minister, the strategic partnership between the two countries will benefit from the deepening of their defense relations.
"France is proud to contribute to the modernization of the armed forces of our partner, which plays a key role within ASEAN and in the Indo-Pacific," she said.
In the Indo-Pacific region, she said, Indonesia will be the secound country to acquire Rafale fighter jets after India.
The Indonesian government, she added, is also planning to purchase two French-made Scorpene submarines.