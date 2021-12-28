English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

Over 111.5 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2021 17:52
Jakarta: 752,446 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 111,565,302, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, 810,019 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 157,804,805.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 278 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,262,157.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 152 to 4,113,472.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 144,071.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Inaugurates Pidekso Dam in Central Java

Jokowi Inaugurates Pidekso Dam in Central Java

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Records 278 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indonesia Records 278 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English
covid-19
UN Special Envoy Denounces Military Escalation in Yemen

UN Special Envoy Denounces Military Escalation in Yemen

English
yemen conflict
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Anies Copot Direktur Operasional Transjakarta Prasetia Budi
Nasional

Anies Copot Direktur Operasional Transjakarta Prasetia Budi

Prediksi Tren Musik 2022, Dangdut Kian Jaya, Rock Masih Terseok
Hiburan

Prediksi Tren Musik 2022, Dangdut Kian Jaya, Rock Masih Terseok

Ini Alasan Pertalite Belum Ikut Dihapus
Ekonomi

Ini Alasan Pertalite Belum Ikut Dihapus

Pembelot: Korut Akan Bunuh Warga yang Rayakan Natal
Internasional

Pembelot: Korut Akan Bunuh Warga yang Rayakan Natal

Shin Tae-yong: Rachmat Irianto Cedera dan Arhan Absen Lawan Thailand
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong: Rachmat Irianto Cedera dan Arhan Absen Lawan Thailand

Motor Klasik Honda S90 Incaran Para Kolektor
Otomotif

Motor Klasik Honda S90 Incaran Para Kolektor

Catatan KPAI Tentang Kekerasan Seksual di Satuan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2021
Pendidikan

Catatan KPAI Tentang Kekerasan Seksual di Satuan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2021

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara
Teknologi

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!