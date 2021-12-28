Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at Pasar Rumput Apartment Down to 4,993

Jakarta: As many as 4,993 COVID-19 patients are self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta on Monday.
All COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at the government-owned apartment complex are asymptomatic.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number decreased by 72 compared to the previous day.
"The number stands at 5,065 today," the spokesman said here on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, Meanwhile, some 581 COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 93 from 488.