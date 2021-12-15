English  
One of resident house which are damaged by earthquake. Photo: BNPB
One of resident house which are damaged by earthquake. Photo: BNPB

NTT Earthquake, 346 Houses Damaged in Selayar and 6 Injured

English earthquake disaster NTT south sulawesi
Medcom • 15 December 2021 10:22
Makassar: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 rocked East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), affecting South Sulawesi. The South Sulawesi Provincial Government recorded that 346 houses were damaged in Selayar Regency.
 
The Acting Governor of South Sulawesi (Sulsel), Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, said the earthquake had an impact on four sub-districts in Selayar Regency. They are Takabonerate, Pasilambena, Pasimarannu, and Passimasunggu sub-districts.
 
"A total of 346 houses were damaged, namely 134 heavily damaged and 212 lightly damaged," he said, in Makassar City, South Sulawesi, Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

He said the impact of the earthquake was most felt in two sub-districts namely Pasilambena and Pasimarannu. The reason is that in the two districts the most damage was found.
 
"In Pasilambena District, 43 houses were damaged, Takabonerate 1 house, Pasimasunggu 4 houses and Pasimarannu 298 houses," he said.
 
In addition, a number of public facilities were also destroyed. Namely, two units of houses of worship, three schools, and two slightly damaged warehouses.
 
"There were no fatalities, but 6 people were injured," he said.
 
His  governments will deploy a medical team, soup kitchen team, evacuation team, and logistical assistance to affected residents. Logistics and the relief team will arrive the next day, to locations affected by the earthquake.
 
"Tomorrow the medical team will immediately go to the location including to bring the logistics that we have dropped for the first tonne, in the form of rice. Also the soup kitchen team for the two areas that were most affected in the area closest to the epicenter in NTT," he explained.
 
Meanwhile, logistics delivery, said Andi, will be carried out in stages. This is because access to shipping and the capacity of logistics transport vessels are limited.
 
"The establishment of temporary public kitchens in several refugee locations, including additional assistance will move by speed boat to add logistical, medical and public kitchen assistance for refugee places," he explained.
 
Andi revealed that the provision of public kitchens was one of the most important forms of assistance to meet the food and logistical needs of the affected communities. Public kitchens stand so that people are able to meet their logistical needs independently.
 
"We hope that all residents are calm and do not panic, but remain vigilant. And always pray for the safety of all of us. We also pray that the team that has been deployed will be launched according to plan," he hoped.
 
