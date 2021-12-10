English  
Bandung Mayor Oded M Danial (Photo: Medcom.id/Roni Kurniawan)
Bandung Mayor Oded Danial Passes Away

English PKS bandung west java
Roni Kurniawan • 10 December 2021 14:05
Bandung: The Mayor of Bandung, Oded Muhammad Danial, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. 
 
According to Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) politician Didik, Oded died at the Muhammadiyah Hospital in Bandung, West Java.
 
Currently, Didik said, Oded's body is still at the Muhammadiyah Hospital.
 
"Yes, that's right, he (died) at the Muhammadiyah Hospital," Didik said here on Friday afternoon.

The information was also confirmed by the Public Relations Office of the Bandung City Government.
 
According to them, Oded previously fainted at Grand Mujahideen Mosque, Bandung when he was about to give a Friday prayer sermon.
 
(WAH)
