The peak of the homecoming season for sea transportation will occur on 8-9 May 2022. Photo: Media Indonesia
Peak Seaway Back-flow Predicted on May 8-9

English eid al-fitr eid al-fitr holidays. transportation
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 04 May 2022 17:00
Jakarta: The Directorate General of Sea Transportation of the Ministry of Transportation (Kemenhub) predicts that the peak of the homecoming season for sea transportation will occur on 8-9 May 2022. Technical implementing units (UPT) and ship operators throughout Indonesia are asked to prepare for this situation.
 
"It must be prepared as well as possible to serve return passengers," said the acting Director General of Sea Transportation at the Ministry of Transportation, Mugen S Sartoto, in a written statement, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
 
All UPT and ship operators are asked to be vigilant in case of problems that interfere with the smooth return flow. All parties were asked to be alert.

"The point is that all elements and officers must maintain good communication and coordination, if there is a potential or problem that can interfere with sea transportation with all agencies such as the local government, TNI, Polri, and other elements," said Mugen.
 
Supporting facilities at the port are requested to be considered thoroughly. Including the process of embarkation and disembarkation of passengers who must be prepared optimally.
 
“We also preparing online ticketing, so that the readiness of the ship can be predicted well, including for additional fleets if needed," said Mugen.
 
He hopes that all parties cooperate with each other to create an atmosphere of regular backflow. The safety of travelers must be a priority.
 
"Let's work together to serve the people who will use sea transportation during this year's Idul Fitri return as best as possible. So that they can return to their workplace safely and safely," said Mugen.
 
(FJR)
