English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
They discussed the US strategy in the Indo-Pacific region in 2022. (Photo: Kemhan)
They discussed the US strategy in the Indo-Pacific region in 2022. (Photo: Kemhan)

Indonesian Defense Minister Receives USINDOPACOM Commander's Visit

English united states defense indo-pacific
Antara • 22 March 2022 10:39
Jakarta: Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto received a visit from the Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), Admiral John C. Aquilino, and his delegation at the Defense Ministry here on Monday.
 
During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues, such as defense modernization, including training and education, under cooperation between the US Department of Defense and the Indonesian Defense Ministry as well as challenges in the South China Sea.
 
In addition, they discussed the US strategy in the Indo-Pacific region in 2022 and the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In a written statement, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto praised USINDOPACOM for its assistance to Indonesia in the fields of defense and humanitarian assistance.
 
The assistance included aid to mitigate the impact of earthquakes in Aceh and Padang, West Sumatra, as well as in locating the KRI Naggala 402 submarine that went missing in the waters off Bali last year.
 
Indonesia and the US have established defense cooperation since 1950. In October 2020, the two countries agreed to enhance defense cooperation in various fields, including education and training for Indonesian military (TNI) personnel at several military educational institutions in the US, Prabowo said.
 
The Indonesia-US defense cooperation covers bilateral dialogs and consultations on the issues of common security, human resources development, maritime security capacity development, logistics and supplies, maritime cooperation, joint research and development, personnel professionalism, peacekeeping training, humanitarian assistance, disaster mitigation, and handling of transnational threats.
 
During the meeting, Prabowo was accompanied by Vice Defense Minister, Lieutenant General M. Herindra; secretary general of the Defense Ministry, Vice Marshal Donny Ermawan Taufanto; special assistant I to Defense Minister, Lieutenant General (ret) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin; special assistant IV to Defense Minister, Vice Admiral (ret.) Didit Herdiawan; director general of defense strategy at the Defense Ministry, Major General Rodon Pedrason; and chief of the Defense Strategy Installation Board of the Defense Ministry, Major General Yudi Abrimantyo.
 
Meanwhile, Aquilino was accompanied by US Ambassador to Indonesia, Sung Y. Kim; Foreign Policy Advisor Jennifer C. Galt; US Defense Attache for Indonesia, Col. Leo Liebreich; Commanders Action Group, Dr. Richard Berry; and executive assistant Capt. (N) Gregory D. Newkirk.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Water Resources Key for Sustainable Development in Indonesia: Minister

Water Resources Key for Sustainable Development in Indonesia: Minister

English
water
New Capital to Expedite Economic Development: President Jokowi

New Capital to Expedite Economic Development: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Food Shortages Escalate in Afghanistan: IFRC

Food Shortages Escalate in Afghanistan: IFRC

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 7.464 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 7.464 Hari Ini

Pembangunan IKN Butuh Dana Besar, Begini Cara Sri Mulyani Penuhi Anggaran
Ekonomi

Pembangunan IKN Butuh Dana Besar, Begini Cara Sri Mulyani Penuhi Anggaran

ART Sering Diganggu Kuntilanak, Maia Estianty Gelar Pengajian di Rumah
Hiburan

ART Sering Diganggu Kuntilanak, Maia Estianty Gelar Pengajian di Rumah

Gak Cuma yang Kebut-Kebutan di Jalan, Lane Hogger Juga Kena Tilang
Otomotif

Gak Cuma yang Kebut-Kebutan di Jalan, Lane Hogger Juga Kena Tilang

Soal HOTS dalam UTBK-SBMPTN, Apa Itu? Simak Definisi dan Contohnya
Pendidikan

Soal HOTS dalam UTBK-SBMPTN, Apa Itu? Simak Definisi dan Contohnya

Tak Ada Warga Asing di Pesawat China Eastern yang Jatuh
Internasional

Tak Ada Warga Asing di Pesawat China Eastern yang Jatuh

Pembalap Indonesia Qarrar Firhand Naik Podium Kejuaraan Gokart di Italia
Olahraga

Pembalap Indonesia Qarrar Firhand Naik Podium Kejuaraan Gokart di Italia

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Netflix Kembali Adaptasi Game ke Animasi, Kini Giliran Tekken
Teknologi

Netflix Kembali Adaptasi Game ke Animasi, Kini Giliran Tekken

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!