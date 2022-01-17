English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ministry will terminate the One Gate Policy (OGP) regulation and not the Umrah embarkation.
The ministry will terminate the One Gate Policy (OGP) regulation and not the Umrah embarkation.

Govt Will Not Halt Umrah Embarkation: Minister

English Saudi Arabia indonesian government hajj and umrah umrah
Antara • 17 January 2022 17:40
Jakarta: Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas emphasized that the Indonesian government will not stop the departure of Umrah pilgrims that had embarked since January 8, 2022.
 
Qoumas made the statement to tender a clarification over the news of temporary suspension of the departure of Umrah pilgrims conveyed by the Directorate General of Hajj and Umrah Organizers of the Religious Affairs Ministry.
 
Qoumas cleared the air saying that there was a misperception on the announcement. The ministry will terminate the One Gate Policy (OGP) regulation and not the Umrah embarkation.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"There was no dismissal of the Umrah embarkation. Instead, we had terminated the OGP on January 15," Qoumas stated during a working meeting with Commission VIII of House of Representatives on Monday.
 
OGP is a centralized system established by the ministry for the departure of pilgrims. This rule applies to all Umrah pilgrims departing from the Soekarno-Hatta Airport and undergoing quarantine in Jakarta.
 
This policy also regulates health checks, PCR tests, vaccination status, immigration, quarantine, and other documents that are centrally managed.
 
Initially, the Directorate General of Hajj and Umrah Organizers will revoke the OGP departure scheme, as each region is deemed capable of conducting the departure of Umrah pilgrims.
 
However, the minister urged the related party to continue the OGP program as a form of protection for Umrah pilgrims. Thus, there was a misperception about stopping the departure of Umrah pilgrims.
 
Qoumas noted that the decision to not revoke the OGP program was due to a spike in Omicron cases, both in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.
 
In fact, the Health Ministry remarked that citizens who returned from Saudi Arabia were one of the causal factors to the Omicron transmission rate in Indonesia.
 
In addition, dozens of advance teams that mapped and readied Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia were exposed to COVID-19 after returning from the Holy Land. Qoumas took into account this factor to continue to apply the OGP program.
 
"It will be very risky if we allow people without the OGP procedure," he stated.
 
Director-General of Hajj and Umrah Organizers at the Ministry of Religious Affairs Hilman Latief had earlier stated that Umrah pilgrims will depart until January 15. Later, the ministry will evaluate the OGP scheme, including monitoring developments pertaining to the spread of the Omicron variant in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, and thus, the departure will be temporarily suspended.
 
"First, we will thoroughly review the OGP procedure by looking at the development in cases, especially since the Omicron virus is emerging in several countries, including in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. Umrah pilgrims will depart until January 15, 2022, and we are trying to temporarily stop it for evaluation," he stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Targets $3.91 Billion in Clean Energy Investment by 2022

Indonesia Targets $3.91 Billion in Clean Energy Investment by 2022

English
energy
Pertamina Discovers Oil, Gas Resources in Muaro Jambi

Pertamina Discovers Oil, Gas Resources in Muaro Jambi

English
energy
Govt Extends PPKM Outside Java, Bali until January 31

Govt Extends PPKM Outside Java, Bali until January 31

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkes: Proses Pengadaan Vaksin Imunisasi Dasar Lengkap Dipercepat
Nasional

Menkes: Proses Pengadaan Vaksin Imunisasi Dasar Lengkap Dipercepat

Laga PSIS vs Arema Berakhir Imbang
Olahraga

Laga PSIS vs Arema Berakhir Imbang

Total 39 Sekolah di DKI Ditutup Karena Kasus Covid-19, Ini Daftarnya
Pendidikan

Total 39 Sekolah di DKI Ditutup Karena Kasus Covid-19, Ini Daftarnya

Pemerintah Bentuk Tim Persiapan Pengembangan Pembangkit Nuklir
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Bentuk Tim Persiapan Pengembangan Pembangkit Nuklir

Street Race Difasilitasi, IMI Harapkan Tidak Ada Lagi Balapan Liar
Otomotif

Street Race Difasilitasi, IMI Harapkan Tidak Ada Lagi Balapan Liar

Ini Komentar Nidji Soal Kualitas Sound System JIS
Hiburan

Ini Komentar Nidji Soal Kualitas Sound System JIS

Abu Vulkanik Cemari Air Minum di Tonga, Kesehatan Warga Terancam
Internasional

Abu Vulkanik Cemari Air Minum di Tonga, Kesehatan Warga Terancam

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop
Teknologi

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!