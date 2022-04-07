English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Riau and West Kalimantan Governors have already implemented Forest and Land Fire Emergency Alert status. (Photo: medcom.id)
Riau and West Kalimantan Governors have already implemented Forest and Land Fire Emergency Alert status. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Monitors Hotspots as Dry Season Approaches

English environment wildfire forest
Antara • 07 April 2022 16:01
Jakarta: Indonesia's Ministry of Environment and Forestry is continuing to monitor hotspots and fire spots in regions prone to forest and land fires as well as carrying out fire mitigation in several regions.
 
The ministry has also continued to urge regional governments to raise their alertness and prioritize prevention efforts, the ministry's forest and land fire control director, Basar Manullang, told ANTARA here on Wednesday.
 
This suggestion is especially directed at regions prone to fire.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Improving early detection systems and hotspot monitoring is done through the www.sipongi.menlhk.go.id (website),” he informed over a messaging application.
 
"Fire spots monitoring is also being conducted through the use of thermal CCTV cameras in several spots prone to forest and land fires," he added.
 
Forest and land fire prevention patroling is also being done.
 
The patrols are being conducted independently by Manggala Agni, the ministry's forest fire brigade, as well as collaboratively by members drawn from Manggala Agni, the police, military, and civilians throughout the year.
 
Speaking about areas where forest and land fires have already started to occur, Manullang informed that in Riau and West Kalimantan, the ministry is monitoring 22 and 63 hotspots respectively.
 
This observation is based on the Terra/Aqua satellite monitoring until April 6, 2022.
 
Fire-fighting efforts have already been conducted in burnt areas by those from the Manggala Agni and Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) through the use of weather modification technology and water-bombing.
 
Moreover, Manggala Agni has already performed ground checks at the monitored hotspots.
 
"Weather modification operation, waterbombing, air patrol, integrated patrol, and independent patrol have already been carried out as mitigation steps," he informed.
 
"To this day, Riau and West Kalimantan Governors have already implemented Forest and Land Fire Emergency Alert status," he added.
 
The ministry is also ensuring that alertness against forest and land fires continues to be bolstered since the rain has currently declined and half the provinces in Sumatra have started to become dry.
 
Other provinces may experience the dry season from May to June this year. A decreased rain potential is expected to cause an increase in forest and land fire potential.
 
"As a result, related parties have to strengthen their alertness as a precaution. The people's participation, especially at the ground level, very much determines forest and land fire prevention efforts," Manullang remarked.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Batik, Ikat Workshops Held in San Francisco

Batik, Ikat Workshops Held in San Francisco

English
batik
Indonesia Invites Australia to Invest in Tourism, Creative Economy

Indonesia Invites Australia to Invest in Tourism, Creative Economy

English
tourism
International Travelers Can Enter Indonesia through 10 Airports: Transportation Ministry

International Travelers Can Enter Indonesia through 10 Airports: Transportation Ministry

English
transportation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jadwal Leg I Perempat Final Liga Europa Malam Ini: Leipzig vs Atalanta, Frankfurt vs Barcelona
Olahraga

Jadwal Leg I Perempat Final Liga Europa Malam Ini: Leipzig vs Atalanta, Frankfurt vs Barcelona

Warga yang Hendak Mudik Diimbau Divaksin <i>Booster</i> Lebih Awal
Nasional

Warga yang Hendak Mudik Diimbau Divaksin Booster Lebih Awal

Menteri ESDM: Antrean BBM Sudah Berkurang
Ekonomi

Menteri ESDM: Antrean BBM Sudah Berkurang

Tak Dicintai Rakyat Sendiri, Bahasa Indonesia Sulit Jadi Bahasa Resmi ASEAN
Pendidikan

Tak Dicintai Rakyat Sendiri, Bahasa Indonesia Sulit Jadi Bahasa Resmi ASEAN

Skandal Dealer Honda MT Haryono, Uang Konsumen Belum Kembali 100%
Otomotif

Skandal Dealer Honda MT Haryono, Uang Konsumen Belum Kembali 100%

Fujiko A. Fujio, Kreator Ninja Hattori Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Fujiko A. Fujio, Kreator Ninja Hattori Meninggal Dunia

Menteri Retno Terima Menlu Panama, Paparkan Prioritas RI di G20
Internasional

Menteri Retno Terima Menlu Panama, Paparkan Prioritas RI di G20

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!