Jokowi Pays Working Visit to Jambi Province

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), First Lady Iriana, and the entourage departed for Jambi Province for a working visit on Thursday to distribute cooking oil and to visit temples.
The head of state and the entourage took off aboard the Indonesia-1 Presidential Aircraft from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, at around 7 a.m. local time, according to a statement from the presidential office.
Upon arrival at the Sultan Thaha Saifuddin Airport, Jambi City, the president will head directly to Angso Duo Market to hand over Cooking Oil Direct Cash Assistance (BLT) to the beneficiary communities.
Later, Jokowi is scheduled to continue his trip to Pudak Village, Kumpeh Ulu District, Muaro Jambi District, to inspect the areca nut factory as well as kick off the exports of betel nuts.
After the export release, the president and his entourage will head to the Muaro Jambi National Cultural Conservation Area (KCBN), Muaro Jambi District to visit Kedaton Temple.
On the way to Muaro Jambi KCBN, the president is also scheduled to review the infrastructure project to improve the quality of the Muaro Jambi Temple access road and Muara Sabak Port.
Ending a series of activities in Jambi Province, the President and First Lady will again hand over several aids to beneficiary communities in Bedug Market, Jambi City, before heading to the Sultan Thaha Saifuddin Airport, Jambi City, to return to Jakarta.
Accompanying the President and First Lady Iriana on the flight to Jambi Province were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, Military Secretary of the President Air Vice Marshal M. Tonny Harjono, Commander of the Presidential Guards (Paspampres) Major General Tri Budi Utomo, Deputy for Protocol, the Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin, and Coordinator of the Presidential Special Staff Ari Dwipayana.