NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Provides Capital Assistance to Pasar Gede Vendors

English president joko widodo central java business
Antara • 26 May 2022 19:17
Solo: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed additional capital assistance to traders and small business players at Pasar Gede, Solo, Central Java, on Thursday.
 
The President, along with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, arrived at Pasar Gede around 12:15 p.m. local time. They both wore white shirts and black trousers.
 
His entourage included Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and  Surakarta Deputy Mayor Teguh Prakosa.

While speaking to the aid recipients, Widodo appealed to them to use the government assistance as additional business capital.
 
"Be grateful for (the assistance received). The important thing is that it could be used as additional business capital," he added. If they made a profit, it could be used for other things.
 
"If there was an (allocation) from the state budget, the amount will be added," he said.
 
The President distributed direct cash assistance, attention assistance for vulnerable groups, and social assistance under the Family Hope Program, as well as non-cash food assistance.
 
In Pasar Gede, the aid was distributed in the form of accessibility assistance and included three-wheeled motorbikes, adaptive wheelchairs, electric wheelchairs, multi-purpose wheelchairs, and adaptive guide sticks. In addition, business capital assistance of Rp129,569,450 was also provided to recipients.
 
President Widodo also provided cash assistance to pedicab drivers around Pasar Gede.
 
At Mojosongo Market, assistance worth Rp130,395,747 was distributed and comprised social rehabilitation assistance, business capital assistance, charity, and assistance for elderly people.
 
Overall, in Solo city, cooking oil social assistance for May 2022 was provided to 40,302 beneficiary families (KPM), family hope program phase two aid was provided to 20,229 KPM, with a total nominal value of Rp14,207,075,000, and non-cash food assistance for basic necessities was handed to 40,302 KPM.
 
One aid recipient, Karsini, said President Widodo provided Rp1.2 million in business capital. An additional Rp300 thousand was provided for cooking oil, she informed.
 
"Earlier, the President said that we were given assistance for additional business capital. Should I get profit, we can buy clothes, buy children's necessities," she added.
 
Karsini, a resident of Banyuanyar village, Banjarsari sub-district, who sells catfish seeds, said that she was glad to receive the aid.
 
"I will truly use venture capital first because I did not have enough," she added. 
 
(WAH)
