Indonesia Records 3,895 New COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 3,895 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,005,646.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 10,092 to 5,735,055.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 108 to 154,882.
Meanwhile, some 495 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital.
Compared to the same period yesterday, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 48
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.