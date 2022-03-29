English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 108 to 154,882. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Records 3,895 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 March 2022 18:41
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 3,895 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,005,646.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 10,092 to 5,735,055.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 108 to 154,882.
 
Meanwhile, some 495 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital.
 
Compared to the same period yesterday, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 48
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
 
(WAH)
