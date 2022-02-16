Indonesia Issues New Traveler Guidelines of Quarantine for 3x24 Hours

Jakarta: Indonesia's Task Force for COVID-19 has released new guidelines of quarantine for 3x24 hours for international travelers that have been fully vaccinated and given a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"The guidelines cut the quarantine duration, from 7x24 hours to 3x24 hours to adjust to the shorter incubation period of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is three days," Head of the Health Support Sub Division of the COVID-19 Task Force Brigadier General Retired Alexander K. Ginting stated here on Wednesday.
The task force issued Circular Number 7 of 2021 on health protocols for overseas travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on February 16, 2022.
The circular rules that international travelers arriving in Indonesia must undergo the RT-PCR test and centralized quarantine.
The government rules four types of quarantine duration, notably 7x24 hours for international travelers that have received the first dose of vaccine, 5x24 hours for those having received the first and second doses of vaccine, and 3x24 hours for those administered the third or booster dose of vaccine.
For overseas travelers under 18 years of age or those who need special protection, the isolation duration follows the provisions imposed on their parents or travel companions.
While undergoing quarantine in accordance with the respective duration, they must also undergo a second RT-PCR test on the sixth day for those isolating for 7x24 hours. For those undergoing quarantine for 5x24 hours, a second test is conducted on the fourth day of quarantine. Meanwhile, for those isolating for 3x24 hours, a second test will be conducted on the third day.
If the results of the RT-PCR retest show negative results, then Indonesian citizens and foreigners are allowed to continue their journey and are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days and apply health protocols.
However, if the second test result comes positive, then they must continue the quarantine based on their health condition in hotels or centralized isolation facilities set up by the government, the costs for which could be borne by them or the government.
International travelers whose COVID-19 test results come positive and exhibit moderate, severe, or uncontrolled comorbid symptoms will be isolated or treated at a COVID-19 referral hospital, with all costs being borne by them or by the government.