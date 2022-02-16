English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The task force issued Circular Number 7 of 2021 on February 16, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
The task force issued Circular Number 7 of 2021 on February 16, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Issues New Traveler Guidelines of Quarantine for 3x24 Hours

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Antara • 16 February 2022 20:21
Jakarta: Indonesia's Task Force for COVID-19 has released new guidelines of quarantine for 3x24 hours for international travelers that have been fully vaccinated and given a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
 
"The guidelines cut the quarantine duration, from 7x24 hours to 3x24 hours to adjust to the shorter incubation period of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is three days," Head of the Health Support Sub Division of the COVID-19 Task Force Brigadier General Retired Alexander K. Ginting stated here on Wednesday.
 
The task force issued Circular Number 7 of 2021 on health protocols for overseas travel during the COVID-19 pandemic on February 16, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The circular rules that international travelers arriving in Indonesia must undergo the RT-PCR test and centralized quarantine.
 
The government rules four types of quarantine duration, notably 7x24 hours for international travelers that have received the first dose of vaccine, 5x24 hours for those having received the first and second doses of vaccine, and 3x24 hours for those administered the third or booster dose of vaccine.
 
For overseas travelers under 18 years of age or those who need special protection, the isolation duration follows the provisions imposed on their parents or travel companions.
 
While undergoing quarantine in accordance with the respective duration, they must also undergo a second RT-PCR test on the sixth day for those isolating for 7x24 hours. For those undergoing quarantine for 5x24 hours, a second test is conducted on the fourth day of quarantine. Meanwhile, for those isolating for 3x24 hours, a second test will be conducted on the third day.
 
If the results of the RT-PCR retest show negative results, then Indonesian citizens and foreigners are allowed to continue their journey and are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days and apply health protocols.
 
However, if the second test result comes positive, then they must continue the quarantine based on their health condition in hotels or centralized isolation facilities set up by the government, the costs for which could be borne by them or the government.
 
International travelers whose COVID-19 test results come positive and exhibit moderate, severe, or uncontrolled comorbid symptoms will be isolated or treated at a COVID-19 referral hospital, with all costs being borne by them or by the government.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 64,718 New COVID-19 Cases, 167 Deaths

Indonesia Records 64,718 New COVID-19 Cases, 167 Deaths

English
covid-19
Minister Highlights Roadmap for Indonesia's Energy Transition

Minister Highlights Roadmap for Indonesia's Energy Transition

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Spent $45.9 Billion on Economic Recovery in 2021: Finance Minister

Indonesia Spent $45.9 Billion on Economic Recovery in 2021: Finance Minister

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pangeran Andrew Berdamai dengan Pelapor Kasus Pelecehan Seksualnya
Internasional

Pangeran Andrew Berdamai dengan Pelapor Kasus Pelecehan Seksualnya

CEO Media Group Raih Penghargaan The CEO 2021 Versi Majalah SWA
Ekonomi

CEO Media Group Raih Penghargaan The CEO 2021 Versi Majalah SWA

Novi Amelia Sempat Diteriaki Sekuriti Sebelum Bunuh Diri di Kalibata City
Hiburan

Novi Amelia Sempat Diteriaki Sekuriti Sebelum Bunuh Diri di Kalibata City

Pimpinan Padepokan Tunggal Jati Jadi Tersangka Ritual Maut Pantai Payangan
Nasional

Pimpinan Padepokan Tunggal Jati Jadi Tersangka Ritual Maut Pantai Payangan

Jadwal Siaran Langsung dan Link Live Streaming Liga Champions Malam Ini: Inter Milan vs Liverpool
Olahraga

Jadwal Siaran Langsung dan Link Live Streaming Liga Champions Malam Ini: Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Mengurai Wajah Kurikulum Merdeka: Saatnya Kembali ke Jantung Pendidikan
Pendidikan

Mengurai Wajah Kurikulum Merdeka: Saatnya Kembali ke Jantung Pendidikan

Otomotif

"Bulan Madu" Honda BR-V Terganggu Krisis Chip Semikonduktor

Pengguna Bisa Like Instagram Stories Tanpa Kirim DM
Teknologi

Pengguna Bisa Like Instagram Stories Tanpa Kirim DM

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!