Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)

Govt Commits to Accelerating Papua's Development: VP

English Papua vice president maruf amin west papua province papua province
Antara • 01 November 2021 18:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian government remains strongly committed to expediting development in the provinces of Papua and West Papua by issuing various affirmative policies, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin stated.
 
"The government will continue to develop the provinces of Papua and West Papua as outlined in the Presidential Instruction and the law to improve welfare for all regions in Indonesia and also to make Papua safe and prosperous," Amin noted while chairing a meeting to discuss the Papuan issue at his official residence on Monday.
 
Vice President Amin stated that the government had handled the constitutional functions in the best possible way for the development of Papua and West Papua.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Speaking in connection with security conditions in Papua, Amin conveyed that the local situation was safe, especially during the XXa National Sport Week (PON) in last October.
 
"Papua is safe, under control, and in a conducive condition. The XX Papua PON had run well, and right now, we are preparing to host the National Paralympic Week (Papernas) to commence on November 5 in Papua," he remarked.
 
For further security conditions, Vice President Amin had urged Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, to coordinate with the National Police (Polri), Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), and State Intelligence Agency (BIN).
 
"The TNI, Polri, and BIN will continue to conduct their duties to protect civilians and enforce law and security," Amin remarked.
 
Regarding the condition of refugees in Papua, Amin had urged Minister of Health, Budi Sadikin, and Minister of Social Affairs, Tri Rismaharini, to handle this matter.
 
"We have assigned Minister Rismaharini and Minister Sadikin to handle refugees as well as possible regarding health, social, and public kitchens. They must immediately take steps," the vice president noted.
 
(WAH)
