English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 34 to 143,457.
Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 34 to 143,457.

Indonesia Records 612 New Covid-19 Cases

English indonesian government covid-19 vaccine covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 November 2021 17:35
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 612 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,245,373.
 
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 868 to 4,090,287.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 34 to 143,457.
 
The Indonesian Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Sinovac vaccine to be administered to children aged 6 to 11 years old. 
 
"Thank God, we are grateful that today we can issue permit to use Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 years old," Head of BPOM Penny K. Lukito said in a press statement, Monday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Sinovac vaccine includes CoronaVac vaccine produced by Sinovac Life Science Co., Ltd China and the one produced by state-owned pharmaceutical company PT Bio Farma. 
 
The issuance of this permit refers to the results of the security and immunity assessment generated against COVID-19. 
 
Meanwhile, in terms of efficacy, it has the same result as the efficacy of previous clinical trials.
 
Previously, BPOM has allowed the use of Sinovac vaccine for children aged 12-17 years old and with the issuance of this permit, the Sinovac vaccine can be administered to children aged 6-17 years old as well as adults.
 

 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt lowers Jakarta's Status of COVID-19 Restrictions to Level One

Govt lowers Jakarta's Status of COVID-19 Restrictions to Level One

English
covid-19 restrictions
President Jokowi Reiterates Indonesia's Commitment to Supporting Palestine

President Jokowi Reiterates Indonesia's Commitment to Supporting Palestine

English
palestine
Indonesia Reiterates Commitment to Tackling Climate Change at COP26

Indonesia Reiterates Commitment to Tackling Climate Change at COP26

English
Climate Change
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pabrik Korek Api di Tangerang Terbakar
Nasional

Pabrik Korek Api di Tangerang Terbakar

Resmi Kantongi Pembiayaan PMN, Anggaran Proyek Kereta Cepat Tunggu Audit BPKP
Ekonomi

Resmi Kantongi Pembiayaan PMN, Anggaran Proyek Kereta Cepat Tunggu Audit BPKP

Gemas! Mutia Ayu Pertama Kali Perlihatkan Wajah Anak, Mirip Glenn Fredly
Hiburan

Gemas! Mutia Ayu Pertama Kali Perlihatkan Wajah Anak, Mirip Glenn Fredly

Tak Mau Kalah, Mitsubishi Xpander Baru Siap Meluncur
Otomotif

Tak Mau Kalah, Mitsubishi Xpander Baru Siap Meluncur

Tahap 2 Ditunda, Kemendikbud Minta Waktu Evaluasi Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 1
Pendidikan

Tahap 2 Ditunda, Kemendikbud Minta Waktu Evaluasi Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 1

Facebook Verifikasi Halaman Palsu Elon Musk
Teknologi

Facebook Verifikasi Halaman Palsu Elon Musk

Jokowi-Biden Minta Junta Myanmar Bebaskan Tahanan Politik
Internasional

Jokowi-Biden Minta Junta Myanmar Bebaskan Tahanan Politik

Jadwal Liga Champions Malam Ini: Manchester United Sambangi Markas Atalanta
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Champions Malam Ini: Manchester United Sambangi Markas Atalanta

Intip Mewahnya Rumah Sewa Drake Seharga Rp924 Miliar
Properti

Intip Mewahnya Rumah Sewa Drake Seharga Rp924 Miliar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!