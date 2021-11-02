Indonesia Records 612 New Covid-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 612 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,245,373.
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 868 to 4,090,287.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 34 to 143,457.
The Indonesian Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Sinovac vaccine to be administered to children aged 6 to 11 years old.
"Thank God, we are grateful that today we can issue permit to use Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 years old," Head of BPOM Penny K. Lukito said in a press statement, Monday.
The Sinovac vaccine includes CoronaVac vaccine produced by Sinovac Life Science Co., Ltd China and the one produced by state-owned pharmaceutical company PT Bio Farma.
The issuance of this permit refers to the results of the security and immunity assessment generated against COVID-19.
Meanwhile, in terms of efficacy, it has the same result as the efficacy of previous clinical trials.
Previously, BPOM has allowed the use of Sinovac vaccine for children aged 12-17 years old and with the issuance of this permit, the Sinovac vaccine can be administered to children aged 6-17 years old as well as adults.