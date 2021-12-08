US Donates 1.5 Million More Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Indonesia

Jakarta: The United States (US) Tuesday delivered 1.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine doses to Indonesia, part of a continuing flow of vaccine donations, in partnership with COVAX, the Government of Indonesia, and UNICEF.
"The United States is the largest donor to COVAX, with a total commitment of $4 billion, which has helped Gavi to facilitate the donation of more than 44.7 million total vaccine doses to Indonesia," said the US Embassy in Jakarta in a press release on Tuesday.
Bilaterally, the United States has donated 18.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Indonesia.
"As part of the United States’ enduring commitment to continue leading the world’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the United States is donating a total of 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccines to low and lower-middle income countries around the globe," the US embassy stated.
Worldwide, the United States has already delivered 291 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with no strings attached and has pledged to deliver 200 million more doses by March 2022.
"In addition to the gift of vaccines, the US government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is working with the Government of Indonesia and other partners to strengthen Indonesia’s vaccination programs by supporting additional vaccination sites, training health workers to administer vaccines, countering vaccine misinformation, and more," it stated.
To date, over 3,400 USAID-supported vaccinators at 768 mobile and temporary vaccine sites have vaccinated over 1.1 million Indonesians against COVID-19.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the US government has committed more than $77 million to support Indonesia’s COVID-19 response, building on more than $1 billion in health-related assistance over the last two decades.
Since March 2020, our support has reached more than 165 million people in Indonesia— 60 percent of the country’s population.