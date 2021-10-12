Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Sports Week (PON) in Papua Province on October 15."We have carried out discussions with related stakeholders including Papua Governor Lukas Enembe," the Head of the Organizing Commiteee of PON Closing Ceremony, M Umar Reliubun, said here on Monday."The closing ceremony will be attend by the Vice President," he revealed.In a bid to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases following the 20th National Games (PON), the Indonesian Government has announced it will tighten the return procedures for athletes, coaches, and officials.The procedures are contained in the addendum to the Circular of Head of the COVID-19 Task Force.According to the procedures, the athletes, coaches, and officials must carry out a PCR test before their departure from Papua to their respective regions.They should also carry out another PCR test upon arrival at the airport in their regions.Afterward, they must also self-quarantine for five days at locations prepared by their respective regional governments.In a case where the regional government does not provide the facilities, the Central COVID-19 Task Force will work with the Regional COVID-19 Task Force and Regional Sports Council to prepare the centralized isolation facilities.