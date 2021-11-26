Jakarta: Even though Indonesia is being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the education sector in the country can still continue because of innovation, creativity, and dedication of teachers.
This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the Commemoration of National Teacher's Day 2021 which falls on November 25.
"The education sector in the country is still running, although with adjustments here and there," the President said on his official Twitter account @Jokowi, Thursday.
"All of this can take place thanks to innovation, creativity, and of course dedication of teachers who remain faithful in guarding the education of the younger generation," the President added.
The President also asked all parties to work together in recovering the education sector in the country.
"Now, while working hard to end this pandemic, let's join hands to recover the education sector together," he said.