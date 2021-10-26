All Public Institutions Must Be Open to Criticism: VP

Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has urged public institutions to be open and assertive to public criticism, suggestions, or inputs and respond to criticism prudently.
"All public institutions must be open to public criticism, suggestions, or inputs. They should also handle criticism wisely to adhere to the principles of a democratic society," Vice President Amin stated at the 2021 Public Information Openness Award ceremony delivered virtually on Tuesday.
Public institutions must strive to maintain information openness and accountability to ensure public trust and support for the institution, Amin noted.
The vice president also encouraged public institutions to update their information and communication technologies to keep pace with the developments in digital transformation.
"Public institutions must intensify the utilization of cloud computing and mobile technology, as well as social media since it is inseparable from the daily activities of society," Amin remarked.
The vice president has encouraged ministries, government institutions, and regional authorities to utilize digital technology to achieve effective and transparent governance and public service and materialize digital governance through the Satu Data Indonesia (One data Indonesia) initiative.
"Technology development is an opportunity for the government and public institutions to promote an effective, transparent, and accountable governance as well as trusted and quality public services," the vice president remarked.
Meanwhile, the Central Information Commission reported that this year's public openness information index score had reached 71.37 percent within the average range.
The 2021 Public Information Openness Award hosted by the commission was bestowed on three top ministries, three regional governments, and four political parties that achieved the highest public information openness score.
The three top ministries granted the awards were Agriculture, Communication and Informatics, and Tourism and Creative Economy; while regional governments that achieved the accolade were Central Java, Aceh, and West Nusa Tenggara.
Democratic Party, Gerindra, National Democratic (Nasdem) Party and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) received the awards.