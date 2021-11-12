English  
Expediting vaccination efforts is essential to achieve herd immunity in Indonesia.
Govt Urged to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccinations ahead of Year-End Holidays

English Christmas and New Year celebrations covid-19 cases vaccination
Antara • 12 November 2021 12:51
Purwokerto: Vaccination efforts must be expedited ahead of the Christmas and New Year's holidays to prevent COVID-19 cases surging at year-end, Dr. Slamet Rosyadi, a public policy expert at Jenderal Soedirman University, has said.
 
"Vaccination efforts must be expedited ahead of year-end festivities because residents' mobility may increase during the Christmas and New Year holiday period," he explained in Purwokerto, the capital of Banyumas District in Central Java Province, on Thursday.
 
"I hope the government formulates more strategic programs to increase nationwide vaccination coverage, for instance, by holding vaccination drives close by the residents," he remarked.
 
By holding immunization drives close to where residents stay, vulnerable groups with limited mobility, such as the elderly, would have easier access to vaccinations, the expert noted.
 
"Being proactive in approaching the residents is one solution to enhance vaccination coverage, as not all residents have an equal information source and accessibility to vaccinations," Rosyadi elaborated.
 
The government should intensify coordination with sub-district and village authorities and relevant subordinates to identify unvaccinated residents, as clear identification would ease the planning and implementation of vaccination drives targeted at regions with low vaccination rates, he advised.
 
Rosyadi also said that active public participation is key for the success of government measures to boost vaccination rates in the regions.
 
"Residents must actively participate to support the vaccination program to accelerate the effort to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control," he said.
 
The expert urged unvaccinated residents to register and get their vaccines at the closest vaccination centers.
 
"Even if they have completed their vaccination, the residents must remain vigilant and continue to observe the health protocols of wearing masks, frequent hand washing, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, and restricting mobility," Rosyadi said.
 
