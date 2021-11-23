English  
There are 212 male patients and 249 female patients.
461 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Undergoing Self-Isolation at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 23 November 2021 11:53
Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 461 on Tuesday.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number was down by 960 compared to the previous day.
 
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 461," said the official in a written statement this morning.
 
"There are 212 male patients and 249 female patients," he stated.
 
Meanwhile,some 193 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 6 from 187.
 
(WAH)
