Chairman of the Golkar Party Airlangga Hartarto. Photo: Medcom.id/Fachri Audhia Hafiez
Chairman of the Golkar Party Airlangga Hartarto. Photo: Medcom.id/Fachri Audhia Hafiez

Airlangga Responds to the Possibility of a Merging of Golkar to the PKB-Gerindra Coalition

Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 06 May 2023 03:04
Jakarta: Chairman of the Golkar Party Airlangga Hartarto answered the possibility of Golkar joining the Great Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KKIR) regarding the 2024 General Election (Pemilu). Currently the KKIR axis is filled by the Gerindra Party and the National Awakening Party (PKB).
 
Airlangga said that the exploration for a coalition that was being carried out by Golkar was being arranged by a technical team. Golkar gave a mandate to the Chairman of the Golkar Party DPP, Nusron Wahid.
 
"The technical team meeting will be Nusron, so let Nusron report. Nusron hasn't reported yet. His team won Nusron with PKB DPP Chair Faisol Riza," said Airlangga at the residence of the 10th and 12th Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia, Jusuf Kalla, Jalan Brawijaya, South Jakarta , Thursday evening, May 4, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Airlangga did not answer directly when asked about his comfort on each axis. Golkar is currently on the axis of the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB).
 
"Yes, later we will discuss it with the team that has been formed," said Airlangga.
 
Previously, Faisol Riza explained the contents of Airlangga's meeting with PKB Chairperson Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin at the Pelataran Restaurant Senayan, Jakarta, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. One of the opportunities for cooperation in the eye of the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres).
 
"This process has been long, the gong is today. Yes, PKB and Golkar were given the opportunity to jointly develop the framework for winning the presidential election. Give the two of us time to discuss in more detail how to win this presidential election," said Faisol. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

