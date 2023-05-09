English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The owner of Susi Air, Susi Pudjiastuti. Photo: Medcom.id/Fachri Audhia Hafiez
The owner of Susi Air, Susi Pudjiastuti. Photo: Medcom.id/Fachri Audhia Hafiez

Susi’s Angry that KKB has not Released its Pilot Yet, TNI said Still in Process

Yakub Pryatama Wijayaatmaja • 09 May 2023 01:42
Jakarta: TNI responded to a statement by the owner of Susi Air, Susi Pudjiastuti, who was angry because the armed criminal group (KKB) had not released its pilot, Philip Mehrtens.
 
Responding to this, the Head of the TNI Information Center (Kapuspen) Rear Admiral TNI Julius Widjojono stated that his party was continuing to make efforts to rescue the Susi Air pilot.
 
"It's still a process, with various approaches, especially saving pilots, minimizing casualties from residents and soldiers," said Julius to MGN, Sunday, May 7 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Julius hopes that in the near future TNI soldiers can rescue the pilot who has been held hostage for three months.
 
"For this reason, support is also needed from all elements of the nation, including media partners not to participate in spreading their propaganda hoaxes," he said.
 
It is known that Susi was furious when she communicated by telephone with Pastor Karel Phil Erari regarding the hostage-taking of the pilot, Philip Mehrtens, by the KKB in Papua.
 
Instead of being released, the KKB chose to shoot TNI troops who were trying to negotiate peace. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Pilot Susi Air Kapten Philip Mark Merthens (tengah) disandera KKB Papua/Dok Istimewa

Susi Marah KKB Belum Lepas Pilotnya, TNI: Masih Proses

Panglima TNI Ajak Masyarakat Ikut Sukseskan KTT ASEAN di Labuan Bajo

Viral, Bus Diduga Milik TNI Terobos Palang Pintu Kereta Api di Malang

BACA JUGA
More than 1,000 TIP Victims in Southeast Asia have been Saved

More than 1,000 TIP Victims in Southeast Asia have been Saved

English
human trafficking (en)
KPK Warns Residents Against Money Politics during Elections, Here's the Reason

KPK Warns Residents Against Money Politics during Elections, Here's the Reason

English
KPK
Anies Views Jokowi should not be Allowed to Participate in Deciding a Presidential Candidate

Anies Views Jokowi should not be Allowed to Participate in Deciding a Presidential Candidate

English
anies baswedan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Klasemen Sementara Medali SEA Games 2023: Indonesia Posisi 4, Thailand dan Vietnam Saling Gusur
Olahraga

Klasemen Sementara Medali SEA Games 2023: Indonesia Posisi 4, Thailand dan Vietnam Saling Gusur

Iring-iringan Bantuan Kemanusiaan Ditembaki di Myanmar, 2 Diplomat RI Aman dan Selamat
Internasional

Iring-iringan Bantuan Kemanusiaan Ditembaki di Myanmar, 2 Diplomat RI Aman dan Selamat

Ekonomi Indonesia Membaik di Awal Tahun, Tapi IHSG Kok Masih Loyo?
Ekonomi

Ekonomi Indonesia Membaik di Awal Tahun, Tapi IHSG Kok Masih Loyo?

Bengkel-Bengkel Konversi Motor Listrik Harus Diawasi Ketat
Otomotif

Bengkel-Bengkel Konversi Motor Listrik Harus Diawasi Ketat

Yura Yunita Siap Menggelar Konser Tunggal
Hiburan

Yura Yunita Siap Menggelar Konser Tunggal "Pertunjukan Tutur Batin", Ini Harga Tiketnya

Korban Meninggal Bus Terperosok ke Sungai Guci Tegal Jadi 2 Orang
Nasional

Korban Meninggal Bus Terperosok ke Sungai Guci Tegal Jadi 2 Orang

UTBK-SNBT 2023 Diikuti 803.853 Peserta, Ketua SNPMB Ungkap Tesnya
Pendidikan

UTBK-SNBT 2023 Diikuti 803.853 Peserta, Ketua SNPMB Ungkap Tesnya

Live Streaming Tonton dan Dukung Timnas Valorant Indonesia di SEA Games 2023, Hari Ini!
Teknologi

Live Streaming Tonton dan Dukung Timnas Valorant Indonesia di SEA Games 2023, Hari Ini!

Mudah! Begini Cara Hemat Listrik di Rumah
Properti

Mudah! Begini Cara Hemat Listrik di Rumah

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!