Susi’s Angry that KKB has not Released its Pilot Yet, TNI said Still in Process

Responding to this, the Head of the TNI Information Center (Kapuspen) Rear Admiral TNI Julius Widjojono stated that his party was continuing to make efforts to rescue the Susi Air pilot.
"It's still a process, with various approaches, especially saving pilots, minimizing casualties from residents and soldiers," said Julius to MGN, Sunday, May 7 2023.
Julius hopes that in the near future TNI soldiers can rescue the pilot who has been held hostage for three months.
"For this reason, support is also needed from all elements of the nation, including media partners not to participate in spreading their propaganda hoaxes," he said.
It is known that Susi was furious when she communicated by telephone with Pastor Karel Phil Erari regarding the hostage-taking of the pilot, Philip Mehrtens, by the KKB in Papua.
Instead of being released, the KKB chose to shoot TNI troops who were trying to negotiate peace. (Kevin Schreiber)