English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres

Jokowi Inaugurates the Ciliwung Sodetan

Medcom • 31 July 2023 17:41
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Sodetan Ciliwung in East Jakarta. The Sodetan Ciliwung construction project was stalled due to land acquisition problems.
 
"Because this work really depends on land work. So at that time the drilling activities stopped because the DKI Provincial Government had not completed the land acquisition. Now it is complete and finished," said Jokowi at the location, Monday, July 31, 2023.
 
Jokowi arrived at the inlet (entrance) of the Ciliwung River-East Flood Canal, in the Bidara Cina area, East Jakarta, at around 08.43 WIB, Monday, 31 July 2023. The Head of State was greeted by elementary school children, ondel-ondel, and music Betawi.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Jokowi then greeted residents who live on the outskirts of Ciliwung Sodetan. The inauguration of the Sodetan Ciliwung was marked by Jokowi pressing the siren button.
 
"By saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim, this morning I inaugurated the Sodetan Ciliwung in DKI Jakarta Province," said President Jokowi.
 
Accompanying Jokowi in the inauguration were Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of ATR/BPN Hadi Tjahjanto, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
 
"Once again handling the Jakarta flood must be carried out from upstream to downstream in a comprehensive manner," he said.
 
In the upstream sector, the government has built the Ciawi and Sukamahi Reservoirs. Construction will be completed in 2022.
 
The Ciawi and Sukamahi reservoirs are the first dry dams in Indonesia. The two reservoirs are part of a master plan for a flood control system to reduce flood vulnerability in the Jakarta area.
 
Meanwhile, in the downstream sector apart from the Ciliwung River, the government takes care of other rivers. Handling the flow of the river must be done properly.
 
"There are 12 other rivers that also need to be handled properly," he said.
 
Several times that are said to have been handled properly, namely the Sunter River, the Cipinang River, the West Baru River, the East Baru River, the Pesanggrahan River and others.
 
In addition, the project benefits the local community. According to him, the existence of the Sodetan Ciliwung, the normalization of Ciliwung, the Ciawi and Sukamahi Dams, and the East Flood Canal (BKT) can reduce the problem of flooding in Jakarta by up to 62 percent.
 
"This means that there is still 38 percent homework (homework). This must be done together with the Ministry of PUPR (Public Works and Public Housing) and Pemprov (provincial government) DKI Jakarta," he said.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi. Medcom.id

Jokowi Ingin Ada Evaluasi Perwira TNI, Kapuspen: Hak Preogratif Presiden

62 Percent Jakarta’s Floods have been Controlled

Presiden Didesak Segera Tunjuk Plt Ketua KPK

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Ready to Move Forward Fast and Equitable ASEAN Economic Growth

Indonesia Ready to Move Forward Fast and Equitable ASEAN Economic Growth

English
ASEAN
Surya Paloh Optimistic that NasDem will win the 2024 election

Surya Paloh Optimistic that NasDem will win the 2024 election

English
NasDem
62 Percent Jakarta’s Floods have been Controlled

62 Percent Jakarta’s Floods have been Controlled

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Milan Boyong Chukwueze dari Villarreal
Olahraga

Milan Boyong Chukwueze dari Villarreal

Resmi, Puspom TNI Tetapkan Tersangka Kabasarnas dan Letkol Afri
Nasional

Resmi, Puspom TNI Tetapkan Tersangka Kabasarnas dan Letkol Afri

Unesa Buka Prodi Kedokteran, Pendaftaran Camaba Mulai 1 Agustus
Pendidikan

Unesa Buka Prodi Kedokteran, Pendaftaran Camaba Mulai 1 Agustus

Hadapi El Nino, Bapanas Pastikan Stok Pangan Aman hingga Akhir 2023
Ekonomi

Hadapi El Nino, Bapanas Pastikan Stok Pangan Aman hingga Akhir 2023

Marak Aksi Pembakaran Al-Quran, Menlu Denmark: Tak Sesuai Nilai di Masyarakat
Internasional

Marak Aksi Pembakaran Al-Quran, Menlu Denmark: Tak Sesuai Nilai di Masyarakat

Catat Nih, 3 Cara Mengunci Folder di Laptop dan PC, Agar Tidak Dibuka Orang Lain!
Teknologi

Catat Nih, 3 Cara Mengunci Folder di Laptop dan PC, Agar Tidak Dibuka Orang Lain!

Mazda Pastikan Aman Tegak Pertamax Green
Otomotif

Mazda Pastikan Aman Tegak Pertamax Green

Kebiasaan Ini Jadi Penyebab Feng Shui Rumah Buruk, Apa Saja?
Properti

Kebiasaan Ini Jadi Penyebab Feng Shui Rumah Buruk, Apa Saja?

Hyunjae Ingin Kunjungi Bogor Bareng Member The Boyz
Hiburan

Hyunjae Ingin Kunjungi Bogor Bareng Member The Boyz

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!