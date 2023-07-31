Jokowi Inaugurates the Ciliwung Sodetan

"Because this work really depends on land work. So at that time the drilling activities stopped because the DKI Provincial Government had not completed the land acquisition. Now it is complete and finished," said Jokowi at the location, Monday, July 31, 2023.
Jokowi arrived at the inlet (entrance) of the Ciliwung River-East Flood Canal, in the Bidara Cina area, East Jakarta, at around 08.43 WIB, Monday, 31 July 2023. The Head of State was greeted by elementary school children, ondel-ondel, and music Betawi.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Jokowi then greeted residents who live on the outskirts of Ciliwung Sodetan. The inauguration of the Sodetan Ciliwung was marked by Jokowi pressing the siren button.
"By saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim, this morning I inaugurated the Sodetan Ciliwung in DKI Jakarta Province," said President Jokowi.
Accompanying Jokowi in the inauguration were Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of ATR/BPN Hadi Tjahjanto, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
"Once again handling the Jakarta flood must be carried out from upstream to downstream in a comprehensive manner," he said.
In the upstream sector, the government has built the Ciawi and Sukamahi Reservoirs. Construction will be completed in 2022.
The Ciawi and Sukamahi reservoirs are the first dry dams in Indonesia. The two reservoirs are part of a master plan for a flood control system to reduce flood vulnerability in the Jakarta area.
Meanwhile, in the downstream sector apart from the Ciliwung River, the government takes care of other rivers. Handling the flow of the river must be done properly.
"There are 12 other rivers that also need to be handled properly," he said.
Several times that are said to have been handled properly, namely the Sunter River, the Cipinang River, the West Baru River, the East Baru River, the Pesanggrahan River and others.
In addition, the project benefits the local community. According to him, the existence of the Sodetan Ciliwung, the normalization of Ciliwung, the Ciawi and Sukamahi Dams, and the East Flood Canal (BKT) can reduce the problem of flooding in Jakarta by up to 62 percent.
"This means that there is still 38 percent homework (homework). This must be done together with the Ministry of PUPR (Public Works and Public Housing) and Pemprov (provincial government) DKI Jakarta," he said.