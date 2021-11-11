908 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Undergoing Self-Isolation at Pasar Rumput Apartment

Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 908 on Thursday.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number was up by 226 compared to the previous day.
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 908," said the official in a written statement on Thursday morning.
"There are 349 male patients and 559 female patients," he stated.
Meanwhile, Some 190 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 5 from 195.