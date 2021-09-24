Neary 250,000 People in Kupang Have Received At Least First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine: Task Force

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Kupang: The number of people who have received the first dose of covid-19 vaccination in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, reached 245,407 on Friday.According to the Kupang city government, 73.55% of the vaccination target has received at least one dose.Meanwhile, 142,737 people, 42.78% of the vaccination target, has been fully vaccinated against covid-19.Acting Mayor of Kupang City, Hermanus Man, is optimistic that the number of first dose recipients will reach 80% of the target by the end of September 2021."The target is achievable,” he said, quoted from Mediaindonesia.com.The success is supported by several elements of society such as military, police, banks, business owners, political parties, and other groups.Meanwhile, Kupang's Covid-19 Task force reported an addition of 14 covid-19 cases in the city. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)