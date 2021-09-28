Over 912,000 Healthcare Workers Have Received Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Ministry

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The number of Indonesian healthcare personnel who have received covid-19 vaccine booster shots keeps increasing."It has reached 912.955 people," the Ministry of Health said on its official webpage on Tuesday.For the record, the Indonesian government plans to provide covid-19 vaccine booster shots to 1,468,764 healthcare perconnel. Booster shots are administered to healthcare personnel who have received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine. The policy is intended as an extra protection for healthcare personnel."The vaccination rate is 62.16 percent," the Ministry stated.The policy is based on the Circulation Letter of General Director of Disease Prevention and Control Number: HK.02.01/1/1919/2021.The government forbids those outside of the targeted groups to receive covid-19 vaccine booster shots. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)