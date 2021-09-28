English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Over 912,000 Healthcare Workers Have Received Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Ministry

English indonesian government covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 28 September 2021 13:52
Jakarta: The number of Indonesian healthcare personnel who have received covid-19 vaccine booster shots keeps increasing. 
 
"It has reached 912.955 people," the Ministry of Health said on its official webpage on Tuesday.
 
For the record, the Indonesian government plans to provide covid-19 vaccine booster shots to 1,468,764 healthcare perconnel. Booster shots are administered to healthcare personnel who have received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine. The policy is intended as an extra protection for healthcare personnel.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The vaccination rate is 62.16 percent," the Ministry stated.
 
The policy is based on the Circulation Letter of General Director of Disease Prevention and Control Number: HK.02.01/1/1919/2021. 
 
The government forbids those outside of the targeted groups to receive covid-19 vaccine booster shots. (Translator: Natasha Celia)
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
People Cheer Torch Relay in Biak Numfor Regency

People Cheer Torch Relay in Biak Numfor Regency

English
sports
Preparing Healthcare Workers, Volunteers for Covid-19 Spikes: Health Ministry

Preparing Healthcare Workers, Volunteers for Covid-19 Spikes: Health Ministry

English
covid-19 cases
President Jokowi Begins Working Visit to Riau, Riau Islands

President Jokowi Begins Working Visit to Riau, Riau Islands

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gempa Tektonik Guncang Brebes Bagian Selatan, 23 Rumah Rusak
Nasional

Gempa Tektonik Guncang Brebes Bagian Selatan, 23 Rumah Rusak

Tahun Depan, Penerimaan Perpajakan Dipatok Rp1.510 Triliun
Ekonomi

Tahun Depan, Penerimaan Perpajakan Dipatok Rp1.510 Triliun

Honda CB500X Didandani Lebih Agresif, Ini Ubahannya
Otomotif

Honda CB500X Didandani Lebih Agresif, Ini Ubahannya

Kebakaran Windy Fire di California Ancam Hutan Nasional Sequoia
Internasional

Kebakaran Windy Fire di California Ancam Hutan Nasional Sequoia

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19
Pendidikan

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: Duo Milan Berburu Kemenangan dan City Tantang PSG
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: Duo Milan Berburu Kemenangan dan City Tantang PSG

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis
Hiburan

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis

Google Doodle Hari Ini, Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-23 Google
Teknologi

Google Doodle Hari Ini, Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-23 Google

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal
Properti

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!