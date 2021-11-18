11.9 Million Adolescents in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Jakarta: A total of 11,978,295 adolescents in Indonesia have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
"This number is equivalent to 44.85 percent of the target," stated the Health ministry on vaccine.kemkes.go.id page quoted on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
In the same period, a total of 19,252,002 adolescents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Health Ministry, that number is equal to 72.09 percent of the COVID-19 vaccination target.
The Indonesian government recorded 522 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,251,945.
From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 458 to 4,099,857.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 143,698.