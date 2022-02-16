4,096 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

Jakarta: As many as 4,096 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex increased by 331 compared to the previous day.
"There are 2,398 males and 1,698 females," the spokesman said here on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the number of patients who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta was down by 276 to 2,404 this morning.
"There are 1,016 males and 1,388 females," he stated.