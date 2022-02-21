Govt Ensures Timely Completion of Mandalika Infrastructure Work

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has ensured that the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ) infrastructure projects in Central Lombok District, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province, will run on time.
The projects comprised the Kuta-Keruak road widening project, restructuring of houses in a slum area, repairing drainage, and road landscape construction and restructuring.
"The projects are targeted for completion by the end of this month," Deputy I of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Febry Calvin Tetelepta noted in a written statement received here, Monday.
For instance, the widening and paving project for 5.3 kilometers of the Kuta-Keruak road, prioritizing to complete the widening of the left lane in the first segment, which is 1.6 kilometers long, followed by the project for widening of the left-right lane road in the second segment for 1.6 kilometers. The project is expected to be completed by the end of February, he added.
The Kuta-Keruak road widening project uses land owned by the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and the community. The KSP has also coordinated with the NTB provincial government to conduct community land acquisition properly.
"For such projects, the government had appointed PT Pembangunan Perumahan (PP) as the contractor with a budget from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing," Tetelepta remarked.
Tetelepta also ensured that the government had evaluated the 2021 World Superbike Championship (WSBK) event in Mandalika, one of which was related to the handling of puddles.
The government had taken precautionary measures to address the problem of puddles at the MotoGP event in March by building flood control drainage in the supporting areas and at the Mandalika Circuit, Tetelepta stated.
"For drainage handling in the supporting area, specifically related to the Songgong River, it is targeted to be completed in the second week of March, while in the circuit area, it will be completed this month," he added.
Tetelepta also remarked that the KSP will continue to oversee the acceleration of infrastructure development for the Mandalika SEZ by holding several coordination meetings with related ministries and non-ministerial government institutions.
"The KSP will ensure that Mandalika will be ready to become a new tourism magnet in Indonesia," he concluded.