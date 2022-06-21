English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Jokowi to Review Nusantara Infrastructure Development

English president joko widodo New Capital infrastructure nusantara
Antara • 21 June 2022 20:03
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to visit the new capital, Nusantara, in Sepaku sub-district, Penajam North Paser district, East Kalimantan province, on Wednesday to review the city’s infrastructure development.
 
"The schedule for the President's arrival to Nusantara capital city is set for Wednesday, June 22, 2022," the head of Penajam North Paser district, Hamdam Pongrewa, informed here on Tuesday.
 
However, Nusantara will not be the main agenda of Widodo’s visit. The President’s main agenda will be to attend the XXXII Congress and the XXXI National Catholic Student Association's Consultative Assembly in Samarinda city, East Kalimantan.

A letter informing of the President's visit to Nusantara was received from the State Secretariat some time ago, Pongrewa said.
 
Widodo will visit Nusantara to inspect the ongoing development in the new capital.
 
"The President will also review the progress of several developments in Nusantara capital city conducted by the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry," he informed.
 
The ministry has undertaken the construction of a dam in Sepaku sub-district to enable the supply of clean water in preparation for the relocation of the state capital.
 
The ministry has also built other supporting infrastructure for clean water supply, including water intakes and river transmission pipelines.
 
Other things built by the ministry include a ring road in Sepaku sub-district, which has been divided into three segments.
 
A portion of the state budget has been allocated for infrastructure development in the new capital.
 
During his visit, the President will also inspect tree nurseries in Mentawir village, Sepaku sub-district, Penajam North Paser district, Pongrewa added.
 

 

 
(WAH)
