The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Some 167.1 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 May 2022 18:44
Jakarta: Some 88,476 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 167,156,856, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, some 68,335 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 200,084,080.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,053,670.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 243 to 5,894,103.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,556.
 
(WAH)
