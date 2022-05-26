Some 167.1 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

COVID-19 Update

(WAH)

Jakarta: Some 88,476 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 167,156,856, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.Meanwhile, some 68,335 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 200,084,080.To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.The Indonesian government recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,053,670.From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 243 to 5,894,103.In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,556.