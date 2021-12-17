English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The team will monitor the condition of the family.
The team will monitor the condition of the family.

Family Assistance Team Helps to Prevent Stunting in Indonesia: BKKBN

English bkkbn health stunting
Antara • 17 December 2021 15:37
Jakarta: The family assistance team exists as a preventive measure to help handle the problem of stunting in Indonesia, the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN) stated.
 
"The family assistance team movement is a form of preventive, promotional, and response movement," BKKBN's Advocacy, Movement, and Information DeputySukaryo Teguh Santoso said in a statement here on Friday.
 
The family assistance team will help facilitate communication with health workers and provide information and education to the public, he remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


A family assistance team comprises a midwife, who disseminates information on the family planning program, and the Family Welfare Empowerment (PKK) team, which could help by providing guidance and creating family resiliency.
 
While providing guidance and education, the team will monitor the condition of the family through home visits and communicate with couples looking at a future together regarding the importance of having a birth certificate for children and matters related to unregistered marriage.
 
In terms of health, couples, keen on getting married in future, will be assisted to conduct a health examination, such as checking blood hemoglobin level as well as measuring body weight and height at least three months before marriage.
 
Santoso considers such an examination as being important to ensure sound physical condition when women enter the pregnancy period.
 
This examination also serves to reduce the stunting rate that remains high to this day through data collection regarding the health of future fathers and mothers.
 
This assistance should be provided, as stunting not only has to do with the lack of nutrition for babies or introducing health aspects to mothers but also the parenting methodology applied by parents within a family, he asserted.
 
"Stunting is not just about nutrition but also about psychology, such as attachment parenting in couples that involves making children happy, so that the nutrition could be successfully consumed," he affirmed.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Raises Status of Mount Semeru to Level 3

Govt Raises Status of Mount Semeru to Level 3

English
volcano eruption
Bangka Belitung Governor Establishes Special Task Force to Prevent Omicron

Bangka Belitung Governor Establishes Special Task Force to Prevent Omicron

English
Omicron
Indonesia Receives Over 2.28 Million Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine through COVAX

Indonesia Receives Over 2.28 Million Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine through COVAX

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Resmi Beroperasi, Pelabuhan Patimban Langsung Ekspor Perdana
Ekonomi

Resmi Beroperasi, Pelabuhan Patimban Langsung Ekspor Perdana

Hasil NBA: Kevin Durant Bawa Nets Bungkam Sixers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Kevin Durant Bawa Nets Bungkam Sixers

Jokowi Resmikan Pasar Besar Ngawi
Nasional

Jokowi Resmikan Pasar Besar Ngawi

23 Kontestan Termasuk Wakil RI Positif Covid-19, Final Miss World 2021 Ditunda
Internasional

23 Kontestan Termasuk Wakil RI Positif Covid-19, Final Miss World 2021 Ditunda

Pedangdut Senior Imam S. Arifin Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Pedangdut Senior Imam S. Arifin Meninggal Dunia

Suka <i>Mager</i>? Ini 5 Beasiswa yang Cara Daftarnya Enggak Pakai Ribet
Pendidikan

Suka Mager? Ini 5 Beasiswa yang Cara Daftarnya Enggak Pakai Ribet

Samsung Pasarkan Galaxy A03 Core, Harganya?
Teknologi

Samsung Pasarkan Galaxy A03 Core, Harganya?

Beda dengan Hyundai, Kia Pilih Malaysia
Otomotif

Beda dengan Hyundai, Kia Pilih Malaysia

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan
Properti

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!