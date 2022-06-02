English  
The Bern police will continue the search process. (Photo: medcom.id)
Search for Ridwan Kamil's Son Involves Aare River Communities: Police

English west java Ridwan Kamil police
Antara • 02 June 2022 14:33
Bandung: Bern Police, Switzerland, confirmed that some communities by Aare River were involved in the search for Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz (Eril), West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil's eldest son, who went missing since Thursday, May 26, 2022.
 
"The Bern Police Chief said that they had informed and communicated with the communities by the Aare River environment, including rowing clubs, gardening communities, et cetera," Kamil's older brother, Erwin Muniruzaman, noted in an official statement released by the West Java Communications and Information Office, Thursday.
 
According to information received by Kamil's family in Bandung from the Indonesian Embassy in Bern, the local police stated that communities along the Aare riverbank were increasingly concerned about Mumtadz’s search proceedings.

Muniruzaman expected that community involvement during this search would bear results, at the very least, in finding his whereabouts.
 
The local police should immediately be notified about any information, regardless of how trivial it is.
 
"Hence, it is expected that if there was information or findings, it can quickly (be reported to) the authorities," he remarked.
 
On May 31, 2022, the Maritime Police, assisted by other parties, were still continuing the search process.
 
However, the efforts did not yield any expected results. The Bern Police Chief then informed Kamil at one of the boat houses around the location.
 
"The Bern Police Chief had informed Kamil directly about the search results at one of the boat houses around the location. Hence, on May 31, the search process had yet to yield the results we hoped for," he stated.
 
The Bern police will continue the search process by employing the same method.
 
However, the diving method was situational, as it would depend on the conditions of Aare River.
 
"The diving (method) is situational because the conditions really depend on the situation in practice," he remarked.
 
According to the information received, rain and thunderstorms were forecast in the mountains in Bern.
 
Such weather would affect the water conditions of Aare River. However, the authorities ensured that they would continuously pursue the search.
 
"They stated their commitment to continue their intensive search," according to Erwin.
 
Back in Bandung, Kamil's family conducted daily recitations to pray that the entire search for Eril would yield the expected results.
 
