Over 120 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 629,436 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 177,259,377.
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 1,362 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,273,783.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 564 to 4,120,036.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 144,183.