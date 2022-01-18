English  
Over 120 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 January 2022 20:02
Jakarta: 628,236 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 120,621,088, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, 629,436 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 177,259,377.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 1,362 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,273,783.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 564 to 4,120,036.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 144,183.
 
