English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Moderna vaccine has a high incidence of adverse events.
The Moderna vaccine has a high incidence of adverse events.

Half-Dose Booster for Recipients' Safety: Indonesian Health Minister

English health covid-19 vaccination
Antara • 19 January 2022 14:27
Jakarta: Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said that the government is providing half-dose heterologous booster vaccinations to ensure recipients’ safety and to facilitate vaccinators’ work.
 
"The heterologous vaccination has been studied in other countries a lot. The vaccination method has become a preference since it provides multiple protection," he explained during a meeting with Commission IX of the Indonesian House of Representatives here on Tuesday.
 
The type of antibodies formed by heterologous booster vaccinations will be richer than those formed by the homologous ones, he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The United States has researched and implemented half-dose booster vaccinations for Moderna vaccines, he noted.
 
"The Moderna vaccine has a high incidence of adverse events. Thus, we consider that giving half a dose of the vaccine as a booster will turn out much safer," the minister said.
 
The decision to administer half-dose heterologous booster vaccinations has also been taken based on the recommendations of the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI), he added.
 
In addition, it has also been recommended by a consortium of professors from Padjadjaran University and the University of Indonesia, who have conducted a clinical trial, Sadikin said.
 
The recommendations have been approved by the National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM), he added.
 
"We have noted that, on average, antibody level produced by primary vaccination is about 100–200. Once a person is injected with a half dose of the booster vaccine, the antibodies rise to a level of 7,500–8,000," the minister stated.
 
Meanwhile, a full dose of the booster vaccine will increase the antibodies to a level of 8,000-8,500, he added.
 
"Thus, even if we provide the full dose booster vaccination, the difference is not too significant," he remarked.
 
Furthermore, the provision of half-dose heterologous booster vaccinations also aims to ease the work of vaccinators in preparing the vaccines, he said.
 
"We also consider the operational issues. If the vaccinators are asked to prepare both of the half-dose heterologous booster vaccines and the single-dose heterologous booster vaccines, their work will be more difficult," the minister added. 
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 1,745 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Indonesia Records 1,745 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Rolls Out One Price Cooking Oil Policy

Indonesia Rolls Out One Price Cooking Oil Policy

English
indonesian government
Indonesia's National Economic Recovery Budget Rises to $31.7 Billion

Indonesia's National Economic Recovery Budget Rises to $31.7 Billion

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Negara Afrika Barat Doyan Produk Pertanian RI, Apa Saja?
Ekonomi

Negara Afrika Barat Doyan Produk Pertanian RI, Apa Saja?

KPK Tangkap Bupati Langkat Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin
Nasional

KPK Tangkap Bupati Langkat Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin

Usai Pukul Ricky Kambuaya, Pemain Bhayangkara FC Subo Seto 'Kabur' dari Netizen
Olahraga

Usai Pukul Ricky Kambuaya, Pemain Bhayangkara FC Subo Seto 'Kabur' dari Netizen

Nadiem Sebut Seleksi Guru PPPK Terkendala UU ASN
Pendidikan

Nadiem Sebut Seleksi Guru PPPK Terkendala UU ASN

IMI Dorong Ancol Jadi Kawasan Pusat Otomotif
Otomotif

IMI Dorong Ancol Jadi Kawasan Pusat Otomotif

Tiga Kali Terserang Stroke, Begini Kondisi Presenter Harry Pantja
Hiburan

Tiga Kali Terserang Stroke, Begini Kondisi Presenter Harry Pantja

3 Pelaut Tewas dalam Ledakan Kapal AL India di Mumbai
Internasional

3 Pelaut Tewas dalam Ledakan Kapal AL India di Mumbai

Menang Banyak, Microsoft Beli Activision Blizzard
Teknologi

Menang Banyak, Microsoft Beli Activision Blizzard

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!