Govt Extends PPKM in Regions outside Java-Bali for 2 Weeks

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has decided to extend the implementation of public activity restrictions (PPKM) in regions outside Java-Bali for two weeks ahead, from April 12 to April 25, 2022.
"The implementation of PPKM levels outside Java and Bali significantly improved, as (the number of regions with) level 3 declined, from 110 to 43 districts and cities, and level 1 increased, from 26 to 84 districts and cities," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto noted in an official statement here on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, regions implementing level 2 PPKM grew, from 250 to 259 districts and cities.
He explained that further regulations regarding the PPKM levels were contained in the latest Instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs.
Based on evaluation of the assessment levels, the community transmission of confirmed cases continues to decline, and no province is at level 4, specifically, seven provinces with assessment level 3, some 17 provinces with assessment level 2, and three provinces with assessment level 1.
The death rate also continues to be under control (all provinces are at level 1); however, as many as 16 provinces still have “limited” response capacity due to limited testing or tracing, and seven other provinces are in the “moderate” category, and four provinces are “adequate”.
"In general, active cases in most provinces outside Java-Bali are quite low and continue to decline," the minister affirmed.
According to Hartarto, the highest occupancy rate of hospital beds and isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients is currently recorded in East Nusa Tenggara Province, with nine-percent occupancy, which is still deemed quite low.
He further explained that as of April 11, 2022, nationally, the first dose vaccination coverage has reached 94.81 percent, the second dose reached 77.55-percent coverage, while the third dose has, so far, reached 13.26-percent coverage.
Hartarto conveyed that the pandemic situation was relatively stable and consistently improved in all regions in Indonesia during the first week of the Ramadan month, with the Effective Reproductive Number (Rt) remaining at 1.00.
Nevertheless, the government continues to remain alert and monitor developments pertaining to the COVID-19 situation in the country with various evaluations conducted by the Committee for COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN).