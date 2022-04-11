English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 48 to 155,674. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 1,196 COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 April 2022 17:15
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,033,903.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,978 to 5,808,380.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 48 to 155,674.

Indonesia-Canada

During a bilateral meeting in Jakarta today, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly shared the same views that collaboration and solidarity on equal access to vaccines is the only option to exit together from the pandemic.
 
Since the very beginning of the pandemic, Indonesia and Canada have
always been in close contact.
 
Minister Retno appreciated the support of Canada to Indonesia in addressing the pandemic.

(WAH)
