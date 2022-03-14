Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) planted endemic trees from 34 provinces across Indonesia at the kilometer zero point of the country’s future capital city Nusantara (IKN) in East Kalimantan Province on Monday.
Monitored in a video uploaded by the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube account, which was witnessed here on Monday, Jokowi planted a red 'meranti' tree (Shorea leprosula), while First Lady Iriana Jokowi planted a camphor tree (Dryobalanops aromatica).
The activity was also attended by 34 representatives of all provinces. Each of them planted a tree from their respective regions.
The trees included candlenut (Aleurites moluccanus), cotton fruit (Sandoricum koetjape), rasamala tree (Altingia excelsa), rambutan (Nephelium lappaceum), velvet apple (Diospyros blancoi), nutmeg (Myristica fragrans), ‘kemang’ (Mangifera kemanga), and ‘bangkirai’ (Shorea laevis).
The tree planting activities were conducted following a ceremony involving combining water and soil brought by officials of the 34 provinces inside a huge jug.
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan was the first representative to have handed out the water and soil, while East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor was the last to provide the water and soil.
The president noted in his remarks that the ceremony was conducted to signify the unity of Indonesia.
"It shows our diversity and strong unity in building the new capital city Nusantara," he affirmed.
The president emphasized that collaboration among the central government, regional governments, military, police, private sector, as well as the entire community is important to develop Nusantara and realize the national visions.
Jokowi is scheduled to camp along with Noor at the kilometer zero point.
The activity signifies the government's seriousness in moving the national capital.
The camping location will become the site of the future state palace in Nusantara.
The president and first lady were accompanied by State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.