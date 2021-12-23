English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The country's first dose vaccination rate has reached 73 percent.
The country's first dose vaccination rate has reached 73 percent.

Mutual Cooperation Key to COVID-19 Handling: Jokowi

English economic growth covid-19 vaccine president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 December 2021 15:02
Jakarta: Successful COVID-19 handling in Indonesia is the result of mutual cooperation of all related stakeholders, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
 
"It is not the work of one, two, or three people. In fact, it is a mutual cooperation and everyone makes their best effort. You cannot say that it is the success of the President,” the President said in his remarks at the 7th anniversary of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Wednesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
The President also underscored that all communities and stakeholders, from the top level to health workers at community health centers (puskesmas) will continue to make the best effort, adding that Indonesia has administered 263 million doses of vaccine to the public.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to him, the country's first dose vaccination rate has reached 73 percent, while the second dose vaccination rate has reached 51 percent.
 
Moreover, one million children of 6 to 11 years old have been vaccinated, the President said.
 
President Jokowi further said that the Government also continues to build infrastructure as one of the foundations for Indonesia’s economic growth.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
1,852 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

1,852 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English
workers
Jokowi Plans Appointing Deputy Minister of Social Affairs

Jokowi Plans Appointing Deputy Minister of Social Affairs

English
president joko widodo
3 Terror Suspects Arrested in Central Java: Police

3 Terror Suspects Arrested in Central Java: Police

English
terrorism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
NBA: Triple Double Gilgeous-Alexander Bantu Thunder Bekap Nuggets
Olahraga

NBA: Triple Double Gilgeous-Alexander Bantu Thunder Bekap Nuggets

Pemerhati Pendidikan Sebut Kurikulum Prototipe Dibuat Tanpa Riset
Pendidikan

Pemerhati Pendidikan Sebut Kurikulum Prototipe Dibuat Tanpa Riset

Presiden Venezuela Umumkan 7 Kasus Perdana Varian Omicron
Internasional

Presiden Venezuela Umumkan 7 Kasus Perdana Varian Omicron

Tumbuh 10,3%, Simpanan Dana Masyarakat di Bank Tembus Rp7.000 Triliun
Ekonomi

Tumbuh 10,3%, Simpanan Dana Masyarakat di Bank Tembus Rp7.000 Triliun

Kemenkes: Varian Omicron Belum Menyebar ke Tingkat Komunitas
Nasional

Kemenkes: Varian Omicron Belum Menyebar ke Tingkat Komunitas

IMI Berminat Gelar Balapan Di Kawasan Bandara Kertajati Majalengka
Otomotif

IMI Berminat Gelar Balapan Di Kawasan Bandara Kertajati Majalengka

Daftar Artis Menikah di Tahun 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Artis Menikah di Tahun 2021

Ramai Ucapan Duka Meninggalnya Youtuber Mbah Minto Klaten, Siapa Dia?
Teknologi

Ramai Ucapan Duka Meninggalnya Youtuber Mbah Minto Klaten, Siapa Dia?

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021
Properti

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!