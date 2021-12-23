Mutual Cooperation Key to COVID-19 Handling: Jokowi

Jakarta: Successful COVID-19 handling in Indonesia is the result of mutual cooperation of all related stakeholders, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
"It is not the work of one, two, or three people. In fact, it is a mutual cooperation and everyone makes their best effort. You cannot say that it is the success of the President,” the President said in his remarks at the 7th anniversary of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Wednesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The President also underscored that all communities and stakeholders, from the top level to health workers at community health centers (puskesmas) will continue to make the best effort, adding that Indonesia has administered 263 million doses of vaccine to the public.
According to him, the country's first dose vaccination rate has reached 73 percent, while the second dose vaccination rate has reached 51 percent.
Moreover, one million children of 6 to 11 years old have been vaccinated, the President said.
President Jokowi further said that the Government also continues to build infrastructure as one of the foundations for Indonesia’s economic growth.