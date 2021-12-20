English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

229 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Jakarta's Kemayoran Emergency Hospital

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 20 December 2021 13:32
Jakarta: Some 229 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 12 from 217.
 
"The number was up by 12," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday morning.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated around 130,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ASEAN Calls for Acceleration in Climate Cooperation

ASEAN Calls for Acceleration in Climate Cooperation

English
asean
OIC Chief, Pakistan PM Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir

OIC Chief, Pakistan PM Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir

English
pakistan
The World Remains Off Track to Meet SDGs on Ending Preventable Child Deaths: Report

The World Remains Off Track to Meet SDGs on Ending Preventable Child Deaths: Report

English
sustainable development
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kemenperin Pacu Pengembangan Industri Rendah Emisi Karbon
Ekonomi

Kemenperin Pacu Pengembangan Industri Rendah Emisi Karbon

Azis Syamsuddin Disebut Jadi Inisiator Suap Penanganan Perkara di KPK
Nasional

Azis Syamsuddin Disebut Jadi Inisiator Suap Penanganan Perkara di KPK

SMK Diminta Ubah <i>Mindset</i> Pembelajaran, Jangan Sekadar <i>Hardskills</i>
Pendidikan

SMK Diminta Ubah Mindset Pembelajaran, Jangan Sekadar Hardskills

Ada Pemain Baru Industri Otomotif Hadir Di IIMS 2022
Otomotif

Ada Pemain Baru Industri Otomotif Hadir Di IIMS 2022

Anthony Fauci: Varian Omicron 'Mengamuk' di Seluruh Dunia
Internasional

Anthony Fauci: Varian Omicron 'Mengamuk' di Seluruh Dunia

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home
Teknologi

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home

Shin Tae-yong Sanjung Mental Pemain yang Berbuah Tiket Semifinal
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Sanjung Mental Pemain yang Berbuah Tiket Semifinal

Iqbaal Ramadhan Jadi Ariel di Video Musik
Hiburan

Iqbaal Ramadhan Jadi Ariel di Video Musik "Yang Terdalam" Versi Baru, Langsung Trending!

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!