Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo: kementan)
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo: kementan)

Peak Harvest Boosts Indonesia's Rice Stocks: Minister

Antara • 31 October 2022 21:00
Jakarta: Indonesia’s rice stocks are sufficient to last until the end of this year due to strong output in the peak harvest seasons in January–April and August, according to Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo.
 
"The peak of our first harvest was in January–April (2022) with more than 18 million and the second harvest around August with 13 million. It is equivalent to 32 million tons of rice, and we eat about 30 million. Therefore, we have enough stock," he informed in a written statement  here on Monday.
 
Based on currently available data, East Java's harvest in September–December 2022 is estimated to reach 1.15 million tons, Central Java 1.01 million tons, West Java 1.5 million tons, and South Sulawesi 1.6 million tons.

Minister Limpo said he hopes that state-owned logistics agency Bulog will absorb up to 1.5 million tons and purchase the stocks at above the government purchase price (HPP).
 
“So, if someone says there is a shortage of rice, tell them to come to me and I will show them where it is. The President also checks every week," Limpo emphasized.
 
Lately, stocks of rice in Cipinang Rice Main Market (PIBC) have reached 43 thousand tons, an increase from the average rice stocks of only 30 thousand tons, he pointed out.
 
He said he also hopes that all parties will buy rice from farmers as an expression of gratitude for the production that has been carried out so far.
 
"I hope that the governors and heads of districts will not only wait for Bulog, but must have a buffer stock as well. Let us buy our farmers' rice as our gratitude for encouraging them to continue producing," he remarked.
 
Indonesia has recently been named the best tropical country in the world in implementing a food security system. It has also received an award from the World Food Agency (FAO) for achieving rice self-sufficiency for three consecutive years.
 
“So, we are the best tropical country in implementing a national food security system," Minister Limpo said.
 
(WAH)

