English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Names 5 New National Heroes

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 November 2022 13:32
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has bestowed the national hero titles to five prominent figures for their contribution to the country. 
 
The awarding ceremony was led by the Indonesian Head of State at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, November 7, 2022.
 
These figures are HR Suharto from Central Java, KGPAA Paku Alam VIII from DIY, Raden Rubini Natawisastra from West Kalimantan, Salahuddin bin Talabuddin from North Maluku and Ahmad Sanusi from West Java.
 
"Kiai Haji Ahmad Sanusi was a member of BPUPKI from West Java. He was one of the formulators of the foundations of our country at the time of independence," said West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The late HR Suharto from Central Java was Soekarno's personal doctor. He took part in the development of a number of important infrastructures in the country.
 
KGPAA Paku Alam VIII which the leader of Pakualaman in 1937-1989. pancasHe and Sultan Hamengkubowono IX of Yogyakarta decided to become part of the Republic of Indonesia since the beginning of independence.
 
Raden Rubini Natawisastra was from West Kalimantan. The figure carried out a humanitarian mission as a traveling doctor at the time of independence. Raden Rubini and his wife were sentenced to death by the Japanese because they were very persistent in fighting for the independence of the Republic of Indonesia.
 
Lastly, Salahuddin bin Talibuddin was from North Maluku. For 32 years, he helped build Indonesia based on Pancasila. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Receives Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize

President Jokowi Presses for Improving Quality, Productivity of Local Sugarcane

BI, MAS Further Extend Bilateral Financial Arrangement

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Unemployment Rate Reaches 5.86%

Indonesia's Unemployment Rate Reaches 5.86%

English
workers
Indonesian Economy Grows by 5.72% in Q3 2022: BPS

Indonesian Economy Grows by 5.72% in Q3 2022: BPS

English
indonesian economy
New Zealand Committed to Combating Money Laundering, Financial Terrorism

New Zealand Committed to Combating Money Laundering, Financial Terrorism

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil NBA: Cavaliers Paksa Lakers Bertekuk Lutut
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Cavaliers Paksa Lakers Bertekuk Lutut

Badan Pangan Nasional: Stok dan Harga Beras di Pasar Induk Cipinang Aman dan Terkendali
Ekonomi

Badan Pangan Nasional: Stok dan Harga Beras di Pasar Induk Cipinang Aman dan Terkendali

Presiden Beri Gelar Pahlawan Nasional kepada 5 Tokoh Bangsa
Nasional

Presiden Beri Gelar Pahlawan Nasional kepada 5 Tokoh Bangsa

Pembangunan Sirkuit Mobil Listrik Di IKN Tanpa Uang Negara
Otomotif

Pembangunan Sirkuit Mobil Listrik Di IKN Tanpa Uang Negara

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1
Teknologi

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane
Hiburan

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane

Pesawat Jatuh ke Danau di Tanzania, 19 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Pesawat Jatuh ke Danau di Tanzania, 19 Orang Tewas

Jenis Gunung Api Berdasarkan Bentuk dan Aktivitasnya
Pendidikan

Jenis Gunung Api Berdasarkan Bentuk dan Aktivitasnya

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!