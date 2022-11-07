President Jokowi Names 5 New National Heroes

The awarding ceremony was led by the Indonesian Head of State at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, November 7, 2022.
These figures are HR Suharto from Central Java, KGPAA Paku Alam VIII from DIY, Raden Rubini Natawisastra from West Kalimantan, Salahuddin bin Talabuddin from North Maluku and Ahmad Sanusi from West Java.
"Kiai Haji Ahmad Sanusi was a member of BPUPKI from West Java. He was one of the formulators of the foundations of our country at the time of independence," said West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.
The late HR Suharto from Central Java was Soekarno's personal doctor. He took part in the development of a number of important infrastructures in the country.
KGPAA Paku Alam VIII which the leader of Pakualaman in 1937-1989. pancasHe and Sultan Hamengkubowono IX of Yogyakarta decided to become part of the Republic of Indonesia since the beginning of independence.
Raden Rubini Natawisastra was from West Kalimantan. The figure carried out a humanitarian mission as a traveling doctor at the time of independence. Raden Rubini and his wife were sentenced to death by the Japanese because they were very persistent in fighting for the independence of the Republic of Indonesia.
Lastly, Salahuddin bin Talibuddin was from North Maluku. For 32 years, he helped build Indonesia based on Pancasila.