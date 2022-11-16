English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
    The World Bank has pegged the number of Indonesian workers employed overseas at nine million. (Photo: medcom.id)
    The World Bank has pegged the number of Indonesian workers employed overseas at nine million. (Photo: medcom.id)

    4.5 Million Indonesian Migrant Workers Not Registered in the System: BP2MI

    Antara • 16 November 2022 10:53
    Jakarta: At least 4.5 million Indonesian migrant workers are not registered in the system owned by the government due to document forgery and the work of irresponsible parties, the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) has said.
     
    As per official SISKOP2MI (Computerized System for the Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers) data, the number of migrant workers registered under official placement stands at 4.5 million, BP2MI head Benny Rhamdani informed.
     
    However, the World Bank has pegged the number of Indonesian workers employed overseas at nine million, he noted during an SOP launching and BP2MI MoU inking with partners event here on Tuesday.

    Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


    He acknowledged that the condition is worrying since illegally placed workers often experience human trafficking, physical or sexual exploitation, unpaid wages, working time exploitation, one-sided termination, and death, which is frequent among ship crew.
     
    Crew who experience abuse on a ship and die are often buried at sea to eliminate evidence. Several migrant workers have even come home with sickness, memory loss, depression, and improper clothing.
     
    "In the 2020–October 31, 2022, period alone, there were 3,076 Indonesian migrant workers who were declared sick; 90 percent of them were crime victims and 80 percent were girls and women," he informed.
     
    During the same period, 1,477 corpses of Indonesian workers were repatriated. Ninety percent of them were crime victims and 80 percent were women.
     
    Indonesian migrant workers have the right to proper treatment from all parties since they are among the five biggest contributors to the state's foreign exchange: Indonesian migrant workers rank fourth with a contribution of up to Rp159.6 trillion.
     
    Given their contribution, the state must provide proper migrant workers protection and improve their competence so that they can compete and be acknowledged by their employers in the placement countries.
     
    To achieve this end, BP2MI is bolstering the protection of workers by eradicating syndicates that trade workers and issuing credential letters that contain the state's request for the proper treatment of the workers to the governments of placement countries.
     
    Other actions that the agency is carrying out include providing training and proper treatment through the provision of lounges, fast track services, ambulances, clinics, and easy financing facilitation at reasonable interest.
     
    "They are excellent people, fighters who willingly leave their home and their families to achieve their beautiful dreams; and remember: We may not have the same courage as they have," Rhamdani remarked.

     
    (WAH)

    LEAVE A COMMENT
    LOADING
    TERKAIT
    This cooperation aims to strengthen the development of human resources. (Photo: medcom.id)

    Indonesia, Austria Strengthen Cooperation in Manpower Sector

    Migration Can Boost Post-Pandemic Recovery in South Asia: World Bank

    Indonesia's Unemployment Rate Reaches 5.86%

    BACA JUGA
    Ministry, US Firm to Cooperate on Semiconductor Industry Development in Indonesia

    Ministry, US Firm to Cooperate on Semiconductor Industry Development in Indonesia

    English
    united states
    Pandemic Fund Needs More Contributions to Function Optimally: Indonesian President

    Pandemic Fund Needs More Contributions to Function Optimally: Indonesian President

    English
    president joko widodo
    Over 172.1 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

    Over 172.1 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

    English
    vaccine
    MORE
    BERITA LAINNYA
    Messi: Prancis dan Brasil jadi Ancaman Besar di Piala Dunia 2022
    Olahraga

    Messi: Prancis dan Brasil jadi Ancaman Besar di Piala Dunia 2022

    Bertemu Direktur Bank Dunia, Sri Mulyani Pelajari Penyaluran Pendanaan di Kegiatan Transisi Energi
    Ekonomi

    Bertemu Direktur Bank Dunia, Sri Mulyani Pelajari Penyaluran Pendanaan di Kegiatan Transisi Energi

    Pemimpin G7 Gelar Rapat Darurat di Sela KTT G20, Kecam Serangan Rusia
    Internasional

    Pemimpin G7 Gelar Rapat Darurat di Sela KTT G20, Kecam Serangan Rusia

    Media Group Network-RSAU Esnawan Gelar Vaksinasi <i>Booster</i>
    Nasional

    Media Group Network-RSAU Esnawan Gelar Vaksinasi Booster

    Fitur Ini Cocok Banget Buat yang Suka Lupa Matiin Lampu Mobil
    Otomotif

    Fitur Ini Cocok Banget Buat yang Suka Lupa Matiin Lampu Mobil

    Ratusan Mahasiswa IPB Terjerat Pinjol, Rektor: Ada Dugaan Penipuan
    Pendidikan

    Ratusan Mahasiswa IPB Terjerat Pinjol, Rektor: Ada Dugaan Penipuan

    Sah, Chipset Baru Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    Teknologi

    Sah, Chipset Baru Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

    Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!
    Hiburan

    Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
    Properti

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
    Rona

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

    social
    FOLLOW US

    Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

    HOT ISSUE

    Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

    unblock notif

    Peringatan!