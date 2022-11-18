Anies Baswedan Had Lunch with Small Team of NasDem, Democrats and PKS

Jakarta: Former Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan met with the small team of the Coalition for Change consisting of the NasDem Party, the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), and the Democratic Party.
The meeting was held at a restaurant in the Tebet area, South Jakarta (Jaksel), Friday, 18 November 2022.
Monitoring by Medcom.id, Anies arrived at the location and was greeted by the Head of the DPP NasDem Party Willy Aditya and Secretary General of the Democratic Party Teuku Riefky Harsya.
It is planned that the luncheon will also be attended by Deputy Chairman of the PKS Syuro Council Sohibul Iman and former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Sudirman Said.
It is not yet known what topics the political elites will discuss. However, the three parties are currently exploring coalition opportunities.
NasDem, PKS, and Democrats are predicted to form a coalition for the 2024 Presidential Election. The NasDem Party has announced Anies as its 2024 presidential candidate.